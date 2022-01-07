The 27-year-old has completed a permanent move to Firhill after leaving Premiership side Motherwell

Partick Thistle have completed the signing of midfielder Robbie Crawford on a six-month contract from Motherwell, subject to Scottish FA clearance.

The 27-year-old, who previously worked under Ian McCall at Ayr United, will bolster the Jags midfield options as they eye a promotion push during the second part of the Championship campaign.

Crawford made over 200 appearances for the Honest Men before departing Somerset Park in 2019 to join Livingston.

He turned out 26 times for the Lions before moving to Motherwell last January following a successful loan spell and amassed 22 games for the Steelmen in during the 2020/21 Premiership season.

Irvine-born Crawford said: “I’m a box-to-box midfielder and I like to think I can do both sides of the game, getting on the ball and trying to make things happen. Hopefully I can do that here.”

Jags manager Ian McCall said: “I’m very pleased to bring Robbie to the club because he’s a top midfielder.

“Over the past two and a half seasons he’s played a good number of games in the Premiership which shows the ability he’s got and having worked with him before, I know what he brings to a team.

“He’s got a great attitude and will always do his fair share of work so I think he’ll fit in nicely with the midfield unit we’ve got at the moment.”

Crawford has been assigned the number 22 shirt for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

His signing follows goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon’s decision to extend his contract until the summer of 2023 earlier today.