Celtic and Rangers fans will have to wait to find out the dates, kick off times and if their League Cup second round ties will be picked up for TV broadcast.

The draw for the Last 16 of the 2025/26 Scottish League Cup was made on Sunday afternoon with Celtic and Rangers both being given home ties.

The holders face an all Premiership affair at Celtic Park with Falkirk the visitors to Glasgow’s east end while Russel Martin’s Gers’ welcome Alloa Athletic of League One to Ibrox. Ties are currently scheduled to be played the weekend of August 16 and 17.

However, the SPFL will wait until broadcasters Premier Sports have made their live broadcast selections for the second round of the competition of which they are the title sponsor. Supporters may be expecting to find out the exact dates for their ties sooner rather than later so that they can purchase tickets or begin arranging to watch the action but it was confirmed during the draw that there will a longer than usual wait until all is finalised.

When SPFL will announced Premier Sports Cup last 16 fixtures dates including Celtic and Rangers ties

After the draw was concluded it was confirmed that the final dates, kick off times and TV selections for the Premier Sports Cup last 16 ties would not be announced until after the end of the week following the UEFA second-round qualifying matches. The European draws are set to involve Aberdeen and potentially Hibs, Dundee United and Rangers depending on how results in earlier rounds of continental competitions play out.

The draw for the play-off rounds of the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League is set to take place on Monday, August 4. Aberdeen are guaranteed to be in the Europa League draw while Hibs will be in either the Europa League or Europa Conference League draw as one of the ties still to be decided.

Dundee United will be in the Europa Conference League draw as a TBD third qualifying round tie if they get past UNA Strassen in their second qualifying round with the Terrors 1-0 up from the first leg. Rangers will feature in the Europa League draw either as a TBD third qualifying round winner if they are knocked out of the Champions League in second round qualifying by Panathinaikos or as a Champions League third round qualifying losing side if they progress past the Greek outfit who they are 2-0 up on from their first leg.

Hibs and Rangers are both guaranteed to be in European action the Thursday before the weekend of the Premier Sports Cup last 16 whatever happens. Aberdeen are guaranteed to be in European action the Thursday after but all four clubs could have matches that day so it’s clear why the SPFL are choosing to hold off on announcing the dates for the league cup second round.

Premier Sports Cup last 16 draw

This was the full draw for the second round of the 2025/26 Scottish League Cup:

Celtic v Falkirk

Kilmarnock v Dundee United

Rangers v Alloa Athletic

Livingston v Hibernian

St Johnstone v Motherwell

Greenock Morton v Aberdeen

Partick Thistle v Ayr United

St Mirren v Heart of Midlothian