Both Glasgow clubs enter the competition at the last-16 stage.

Rangers and Celtic will have their Premier Sports Cup ties shown live on TV after both clubs discovered their last 16 opponents.

The Ibrox club will face League One side Queen of the South on Tuesday, 30 August in front of the Premier Sports cameras.

The broadcaster will also screen holders Celtic’s game against Premiership rivals Ross County in Dingwall the following night on Wednesday, 31 August.

SPFL clubs have learned how much they will earn from taking part in this season's Premier Sports Cup. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Partick Thistle were handed a home tie against last season’s Championship runners-up Arbroath at Firhill, but St Mirren suffered a shock exit from the competition after losing two of their four group stage matches.

Buddies manager Stephen Robinson was critical of the early-season format for leaving him with a growing injury list ahead of starting their domestic campaign this weekend.

He said: “Whatever I say at the moment people will think I’m only saying it because we didn’t qualify. But I have said it before. I’ve also been to a cup final in this competition.

“Speaking to other managers, it just doesn’t work for the Premiership sides. It’s set up against us because if you play your strongest side in th four group games you only get 11 players fit, you don’t get your squad of 20 fit.

“It’s so early, it’s two weeks in and we’ve picked up numerous injuries because of it. The other clubs are the exact same because you’re going into games where ususally you’d take them off after 45 or 60 minutes.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson was disappointed not to get a first-half penalty.

“I don’t think anyone enjoys it. It’s not conducive to good football or building for the season. I’d like it looked at. We’re all in the same boat.”

Fellow top-flight clubs St Johnstone annd last season’s beaten finalists Hibernian were further big name casualties during the opening round.

The eight ties have been split evenly over the two dates - with four games taking place on the Tuesday and four on the Wednesday, kicking-off at 7.45pm.

Scottish League Cup last-16 draw:

Tuesday, August 30

Annan Athletic Vs Aberdeen

Dundee Vs Falkirk

PARTICK THISTLE Vs Arbroath

RANGERS Vs Queen of the South (live on Premier Sports)

Wednesday, August 31

Hearts Vs Kilmarnock

Livingston Vs Dundee United

Motherwell Vs Inverness Caledonian Thistle