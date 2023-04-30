Celtic and Rangers have played out another tense and exciting Glasgow derby for the fifth time this season, with the Hoops coming out on top in today’s Scottish Cup semi-final.

Meanwhile, ransfer news stories have continued to surface as the summer window edges closer. Here is the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news on Sunday, April 30:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Out of contract Rangers star tipped for new deal

Former Hibs, Falkirk and Inverness manager John Hughes has urged Rangers to hand veteran midfielder Scott Arfield a new deal because he’s “a manager’s dream”.

The 34-year-old is one of eight players nearing the end of their current contracts at Ibrox and it remans to be seen whether the Canadian will be offered fresh terms to extend his five-year stay at the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arfield has been reduced to a bit-part role under Michael Beale, making just two starts since the turn of the year. However, the ex-Burnley star was the injury-time hero in the 3-2 win against Aberdeen at Pittodrie in December and was on the scoresheet in the 5-2 victory over St Mirren earlier this month.

His old mentor Hughes believes Arfield still has a part to play at Rangers next season - even if he’s used sparingly.

He told the Sunday Mail: “I’m just hoping Scott gets another year at Rangers. He’s a manager’s dream. He’ll be playing the role of a senior player in the dressing room and will never let himself or a manager down in terms of setting a standard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

”Knowing Scott, he’ll want to play every week and it will be frustrating. But I cannot speak highly enough of him. He’s been a good Ranger, the fans have taken to him and if I was Michael I’d be giving him another year.”

Celtic ‘lead race’ to sign teenage English sensation

Advertisement

Advertisement

Celtic and battling English Premier League side Arsenal in the race to sign Colchester United teenage sensation Makhaya James, according to a report from Football Insider.

The 17-year-old left-back has caught the eye of a number of top clubs and impressing scouts with his performances for the club’s Under-21 side this season and the Hoops are looking to bolster their youth ranks with additions from England after losing a number of exciting talents in recent times.

James - signed on a two-year scholarship deal last summer - is yet to make his first-team debut, but the Scottish champions are among those maintaining regular checks on the player and Colchester are understood to be bracing themselves for offers this summer.