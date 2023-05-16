Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

Rangers 3 Celtic 0: Story of the match in 12 pictures as Michael Beale earns first Glasgow derby win

The Ibrox boss secured his first Old Firm victory at the fifth attempt.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 16th May 2023, 13:16 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 13:22 BST

Rangers inflicted just a second Premiership defeat of the season on league champions Celtic with a power-packed and energetic display at Ibrox on Saturday.

Michael Beale’s side halted a six-match winless run in the Glasgow derby fixture and brought the Hoops sensational unbeaten streak of 34 domestic games to an end - a week on from clinching back-to-back titles.

Todd Cantwell opened the scoring for the home side before John Souttar headed in his first goal for the club. Fashion Sakala pounced on some slack defending to seal an impressive win over the Light Blues.

The result ensured Rangers narrowed the insurmountable gap between the sides to 10 points with three post-split matches remaining. Here, we take a look at the story of the match through the camera lense:

Todd Cantwell celebrates his early 5th minute opener with ecstatic Rangers supporters.

1.

Todd Cantwell celebrates his early 5th minute opener with ecstatic Rangers supporters.

The ex-Norwich City attacker drilled home the rebound after Joe Hart palmed away John Lundstram’s strike.

2.

The ex-Norwich City attacker drilled home the rebound after Joe Hart palmed away John Lundstram’s strike.

Matt O’Riley of Celtic is challenged by John Souttar of Rangers, who excelled for the home side.

3.

Matt O’Riley of Celtic is challenged by John Souttar of Rangers, who excelled for the home side.

John Souttar powerfully headed home Rangers’ second goal of the match on a gloriously sunny afternoon.

4.

John Souttar powerfully headed home Rangers’ second goal of the match on a gloriously sunny afternoon. Photo: Ian MacNicol

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Scottish PremiershipIbroxOld FirmGlasgowScottish Football