The Ibrox boss secured his first Old Firm victory at the fifth attempt.

Rangers inflicted just a second Premiership defeat of the season on league champions Celtic with a power-packed and energetic display at Ibrox on Saturday.

Michael Beale’s side halted a six-match winless run in the Glasgow derby fixture and brought the Hoops sensational unbeaten streak of 34 domestic games to an end - a week on from clinching back-to-back titles.

Todd Cantwell opened the scoring for the home side before John Souttar headed in his first goal for the club. Fashion Sakala pounced on some slack defending to seal an impressive win over the Light Blues.

The result ensured Rangers narrowed the insurmountable gap between the sides to 10 points with three post-split matches remaining. Here, we take a look at the story of the match through the camera lense:

1 . Todd Cantwell celebrates his early 5th minute opener with ecstatic Rangers supporters.

2 . The ex-Norwich City attacker drilled home the rebound after Joe Hart palmed away John Lundstram’s strike.

3 . Matt O’Riley of Celtic is challenged by John Souttar of Rangers, who excelled for the home side.

4 . John Souttar powerfully headed home Rangers’ second goal of the match on a gloriously sunny afternoon. Photo: Ian MacNicol