The latest news headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Monday afternoon

Barry Ferguson’s men must shift their focus back on to the Europa League this week with La Liga high-flyers Athletic Bilbao the visitors to Glasgow on Thursday night for the first leg of their quarter-final tie. Here’s the latest news headline relating to both clubs this lunchtime:

Pedro Caixinha on chopping block again

Ex-Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha is close to being sacked for a FOURTH time since his ill-fated spell at Ibrox with his future at Santos boss reportedly ‘under consideration’.

The Portuguese coach has been dismissed by three clubs in his last five jobs since taking charge of the Govan outfit - a stint which lasted less than eight months back in 2017.

He parted ways with Brazilian side Red Bull Bragantino in October, but secured a speedy dugout return when he was named as head coach of fellow Brazilian club Santos just two months later.

However, despite managing to strengthen his squad by luring former Barcelona and PSG superstar Neymar to his boyhood club, reports in South America claim that Caixinha is now on the verge of losing his job yet again.

A disappointing performance in the Campeonato Paulista - Sao Paolo's state league - where they were knocked out by Corinthians in the semi-finals ha led club chiefs to question whether he is the right man to lead the team forward.

Santos got their Brazilian Serie A league campaign of to a 2-1 defeat away to Vasco Da Gama last weekend, conceding “childish goals” according to owner Marcelo Teixeria. ABC report the club's hierarchy could pull the trigger on Caixinha should they fail to win against Bahia in the early hours of Monday morning.

And ex-Brazil international Diego Souza also believes time is almost up for Caixinha in his latest role if things continue on a downward spiral. He said: “The president of Santos doesn’t seem happy. So… I think the coach needs to win (tomorrow).”

Nicolas Kuhn filleted by Boyd

Kris Boyd has aimed a brutal quip in the direction of struggling Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn by querying if his wisdom teeth had grown back in amid a sharp decline in form.

The German winger, who recovered from a slow start to his Hoops career due to a 12-day period back in December 2023 when he wasn’t able to eat anything and lost “a lot of weight” because of the pain in his mouth, was an early Player of the Year contender this season with some excellent displays for the champions during the first half of the campaign.

However, the ex-Rapid Vienna star has allowed his form to tail off significantly in recent months and was hooked at half-time by Brendan Rodgers with Celtic losing 1-0 to St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

During his half-time analysis of the match, Rangers hero Boyd said on Sky Sports: “Maybe somebody should check on Nicolas Kuhn, it looks as if his wisdom teeth have grown back in.”