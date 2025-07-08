Here’s how the most valuable Celtic and Rangers starting XI would look according to transfer experts at Transfermarkt

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the new season approaches, both Celtic and Rangers are looking to bolster their squads. Brendan Rodgers looks to win his third consecutive title as Celtic manager, while Russell Martin tries to close the gap on their city rivals.

There’s been a lot of notable arrivals in Glasgow so far this summer and not a great deal of outgoings, meaning both sides have valuable transfer assets, as well as new additions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The football transfer experts at Transfermarkt have recently updated their squad lists and valuations. Here’s a list of how the combined £88m Celtic and Rangers starting XI currently looks:

Gk - Jack Butland (£1,295,000)

At the age of 32, it may be a surprise that Butland is the most expensive goalkeeper currently playing in Glasgow. The Rangers keeper has been inconsistent during his time at Ibrox, from saving penalties against Fenerbache in the Europa League to making a mistake in the Scottish Cup final. The ex England international is set to embark on his third season between the sticks at Ibrox.

Rb - Alistair Johnston (£8,636,000)

Since signing from Montreal back in 2023, Johnston has been an ever-present at Celtic Park. The no-nonsense, aggressive-tackling Canadian has had a successful career in Glasgow to date and even chipped in his fair share of goals last season from right back.

Cb - Cameron Carter-Vickers (£12,090,000)

‘CCV’ as fans call him, has also been a solid figure at the back for The Hoops. The American was signed by Ange Postecoglou from Tottenham Hotspur in 2022 and has struggled with injury during his time at Parkhead, however Celtic fans will be glad to know he is back fit again after undergoing a minor surgical procedure during pre-season.

Cb - Auston Trusty (£5,181,000)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Completing The Hoops’ centre back partnership, Trusty has also been a steady option for Brendan Rodgers in defence. The American was signed from Sheffield United last summer and has enjoyed playing football alongside his international teammate.

Lb - Kieran Tierney (£7,772,000)

The only new arrival of the XI, Tierney completes the back line. The left back left bid an emotional farewell to Celtic Park in 2019 when signing for Arsenal. Six years on, he is reuinted with Brendan Rodgers, with the only concern for fans being his fitness over the course of the season.

Cm - Reo Hatate (£11,226,000)

Another signing from the Postecoglou era, Hatate’s work rate and ball carrying ability has made him a real fan favourite in the east end of Glasgow. The Japanese star has made over 100 appearances for Celtic since his arrival in 2022.

Cm - Arne Engels (£10,363,000)

When Engels signed from FC Augsburg last summer, expectation was high due to his £11 million price tag. The Belgian has struggled at times to acclimatise to Scottish Football but has also shown moments of class, as well as being very consistent from the penalty spot.

Am - Nedim Bajrami (£2,590,000)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After impressing in Euro 2024, Philippe Clement signed Bajrami from Sassuolo in August last year. The Albanian has shown moments of class, however at times has struggled to get involved in matches and was dropped to the bench for spells last season.

Rw - Nicolas Kuhn (£10,363,000)

Kuhn endured an impressive first full season at Parkhead, scoring some big goals in important matches against the likes of Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig. However, the German now looks to be on his way to Serie A side, Como.

Lw - Daizen Maeda (£12,954,000)

Celtic’s player of the year last season, it’s no surprise that Maeda is The Hoops’ most valuable asset. The Japanese winger is adored at Celtic Park for his seemingly never-ending engine and blistering pace. Maeda also added goals to his game last season, netting 33 times in 51 appearances.

St - Hamza Igamane (£6,042,000)

Rangers fans didn’t have a lot to cheer about last season, however Igamane’s late winner in the old firm was a moment to treasure for the Ibrox faithful. The young, flambuoyant Moroccan has been a box of tricks since his move to Ibrox, however now looks as if he could be heading to Lille.