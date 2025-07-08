Latest transfer news as former Celtic ace, Kyogo Furuhashi moves to Birmingham City whilst Rangers prospect set to depart

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transfer window continues to get busier on both sides of Glasgow. Last week, Rangers completed the signing of Luton winger, Thelo Aasgaard for a fee of £3.5 million whilst Celtic continue to show interest in Manchester United left back, Tyrell Malacia.

Whilst Rangers look to bolster their squad to close the gap on Celtic over the summer, Russell Martin has also had to offload some players to balance the squad. Leon Balogun, Tom Lawrence and Ianis Hagi have all left the club this summer with the likelihood there could be a few more added to the list before the end of the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the city, it has been announced that a former Celtic star has ‘no regrets' over Parkhead exit. Here's the latest headlines for both Rangers and Celtic.

Kyogo Furuhashi has ‘no regrets’ regarding Celtic exit

As former Celt, Kyogo Furuhashi moves from Rennes to Birmingham City, the Japanese striker looks to rejuvenate his career south of the border. Kyogo had a very successful four years at Celtic Park, scoring 85 goals in 165 appearances for the Hoops, however his move to Rennes in January didn’t go according to plan.

Since signing for the French side, Kyogo only featured a handful of times without scoring any goals but according to the Daily Record, the striker has ‘no regrets’ about leaving.

Regarding his move to Rennes, he said: “it was a difficult time for me, but I don’t have any regrets going there. I’ve gained some experience, so I’d like to use that here (Birmingham)."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker also remembered the good times he had a Parkhead, “I have good memories (from Celtic) with lots of titles, so it was a wonderful three and a half, four years. Lots of fans still say hello to me, so I felt I was really lucky.”

Kyogo will join former Celtic teammate and countryman, Tomoki Iwata at Birmingham as The Blues fight for back to back promotions to the Premier League.

Clinton Nsiala set to leave Ibrox

21 year old Rangers centre back, Clinton Nsiala looks set to leave this summer. According to The Herald, following the signing of Emmanuel Fernandez, Nsiala doesn’t appear to be in Russell Martin’s plans next season.

Martin said: “I think Clinton's at a point at his age and his career, where he needs to play all the time and every week. He's trained really, really well. But I think he's at a point now where he needs to go and play football and that's the best way to learn.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young defender showed signs of promise under Philippe Clement following his signing on a free transfer from AC Milan. Despite this, the Frenchman fell out of favour for selection during Barry Ferguson’s spell in charge, notably being substituted in the first half in a match against Kilmarnock.

After being left out of Rangers’ squad in their 2-2 draw with Brugge at Ibrox on Sunday, Nsiala will almost certainly be plying his trade elsewhere next season.