What Ally McCoist has said about Rangers this season in what has been an entertaining campaign so far.

It has already been a dramatic season for Rangers, who find themselves in the thick of the title race in the SPL.

Despite the departure of Steven Gerrard and an Old Firm derby defeat to Celtic no Rangers fan will want reminding of, the Gers are still in with a chance of making it a season to remember.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men are within touching distance of leaders Celtic, and progression to the next stage of the Europa League was secured and a fantastic win at Borussia Dortmund has followed.

It will be interesting to see how Rangers finish this season, but as the title race unfolds, we have taken a look back on the campaign so far, and on the best of club legend Ally McCoist’s analysis of this season to date.

Take a look below.

Win over Dortmund

McCoist told talkSPORT: “I know they’re missing the big fella [Haaland] up front and the tie’s not over but, I tell you what, what a performance and result that is."

Derby defeat (February)

McCoist admitted he was ‘going off’ football after that Old Firm hammering against Celtic.

"Not for me Al. I'll be honest with you mate, I don't know what it is, I've just gone right off football mate, I've lost my appetite for it,” he told TalkSport.

"People know the score and I'm not going to rub it in, because there's still a long way to go, right?

"So, two points: one was Celtic just pressed the living daylights out of Rangers. Urgency, ball boys were throwing the balls on, getting on with it and Rangers couldn't cope.

"(Allan) McGregor again, it could've been five or six at half-time had it not been for McGregor."

Form lift needed (BT Sport Scottish Football Extra)

Speaking about Rangers’ wobble leading up to the Old Firm clash, he told BT Sport’s Scottish Football Extra: “I'm not going to kid you on, the last two or three performances haven't been of the standard set prior to the break, let's be brutally frank about it.

"There will have to be an improvement again, there's got to be an improvement.

"I think there will be. We've already mentioned Celtic without one or two key players and Rangers are the exact same.

"I don't think Rangers are the same team without the likes of Aribo and Kent in it, Morelos as well, who's going to miss a couple of games.

"We talk about these players every week - how good or indifferent they are in particular games. However, I don't think there's any doubt they're a big miss to the Rangers team when they're not there.

"I would expect Rangers' performances to improve when they get back in the team."

Transfers (January)

McCoist issued his verdict on transfers heading into the window.

"I look at Rangers just now and I need to be brutally honest with you, I think they need to sign a couple of players in the window,” he added.

"I really do. They need to be honest about Roofe straight away. If Roofe's fit, Morelos is fit, Itten's back, you're probably covered in that area.

"I think he needs something in a wider area. Prior to the break, excellent. Nobody is panicking.

"However, you look across the city and Celtic are without a doubt freshening things up and strengthening.

"I think it won't do Rangers any harm at all to do the same, get a couple of fresh faces in. That affects the opportunities of some of the younger players, you get them out on loan and playing games."

Aberdeen draw (January)

A disappointing draw against Aberdeen in January left McCoist less than talkative.

"I was so disappointed in both my teams last night, they were rotten, they were rotten man, Chelsea, and Rangers were worse,” he told TalkSport.

"I don't want to talk about either of them, move on, I've annoyed myself."

Lowry’s Scottish Cup goal (January)

Alex Lowry’s Scottish Cup goal had McCoist on cloud nine.

“A youngster coming in, full of enthusiasm, really wanting to do well,” he said.

"I won’t forget his face when he scored that goal for a long, long time.”

Europa League progression (December)

McCoist didn’t get his wish in the Europa League draw, but after the Gers secured safe passage through, he admitted: “I would take Barcelona."

“What a tie for Rangers, what a tie for the supporters. It would be fantastic.

“Rangers did not deserve to lose that game. It has been fantastic and a real bonus to have qualified before the game tonight. It is important.

“You want to go through and maintain that unbeaten run for Giovanni.”

Brondby draw (December)

Speaking about the Europa League draw with Brondby late last year, McCoist said: “I thought the display in the second half was better but overall it was average.

"It would have been a disappointment - bordering on disaster - if they lost this game tonight. Brondby are not a good side and Rangers should be taking something from a game like this.

"It's a very important point in the group for Rangers. They still have a good chance of qualifying from the group in second place.

"That could turn into an invaluable point for Rangers as if they beat Sparta Prague by a better aggregate score, then they qualify from this group.

"Brondby, unless something dramatic happens, won't win their last two games."

Gerrard leaving a bad taste (November)

Steven Gerrard’s swift departure upset plenty of Rangers fans, and McCoist explained why.

“What Steven achieved was winning arguably the most important title for Rangers fans of the last 25 to 30 years,” he told TalkSport.

“That’s how important it was, make no mistake about it. Stopping Celtic doing ten was as high on the list as you could possibly get.

“But, to be brutally honest, there is a bad taste in some of the supporters’ mouths about the way it’s happened.

“Particularly after that interview where Emma [Dodds] asked the question, as she should. That’s her job.

“The answer implied, ‘I’m going nowhere’. I think we can all agree on that.

“He was very forthright, answering Emma in a fashion as if, ‘Look, it’s a silly question, I’m absolutely going nowhere.’

“Weeks later, he clearly has gone somewhere. So I can’t totally get and understand the frustration, disappointment and maybe anger with some Rangers fans.

“That being said, you cannot argue the fact he delivered the most important title in a long, long time for Rangers.”

Gerrard departure talk (November) TalkSport

In the lead up to Gerrard’s departure, McCoist said: “I think we've reached a stage, I think the fans of both clubs deserve a wee bit of notice now.

"Villa fans and Rangers fans deserve a quote from Aston Villa, a quote from Rangers, or indeed a quote from Steven.

"I mean, I think it's just manners.