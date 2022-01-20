The former Hoops striker believes defensive cover is required for Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers

Celtic idol Frank McAvennie reckons manager Ange Postecoglou should prioritise signing a new centre-back before the January transfer window closes.

The former Hoops striker believes his old team require defensive cover to support Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers this month.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Jullien is progressing steadily from a knee injury that has kept him sidelined since December 2020, but it remains unclear when the Frenchman could return with his rehab taking longer than expected.

Celtic and Aberdeen meet at Parkhead on Sunday.

McAvennie insists an injury to either Starfelt or Carter-Vickers could leave the Parkhead outfit light at the back and wants Postecoglou to focus on bringing in an experienced centre-half.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “Strikers are great, I just think we’re a bit short at the back.

“(Christopher) Jullien isn’t back from his injury yet and even when he’s back it will take a while for him to get back up to speed.

“If he’s going to be missing, I would like to see the club go out and bring in another centre-back.

“I think the manager is clever enough to know that’s what he needs so, yeah, I think that will happen soon.

“We have such a talented attack and midfield now. I would just like to see a little bit more quality and depth in the defence.

“Take nothing away from Starfelt and Carter-Vickers, I thought they were both good against Hibs, but we’re one injury away from the defence being a little bit shaky, in my opinion.”

Meanwhile, Celtic are on the verge of announcing Matt O’Riley as their fifth January signing after the midfielder arrived at Parkhead to undergo his medical yesterday.

MK Dons midfielder Matt O'Riley is closing in on a move to Celtic. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The 21-year-old is a former England youth international and has played a starring role for English League One outfit MK Dons this season.

O’Riley is understood to have knocked back interest from Championship clubs Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers in favour of a move to Glasgow.