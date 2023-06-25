Michael Beale is reportedly close to making another addition to his Rangers squad as he prepares for his first full season in charge at Ibrox.

The former Queens Park Rangers manager has already enjoyed a productive summer transfer window by securing the signings of goalkeeper Jack Butland, full-back Dujon Sterling, attacking midfielder Kieran Dowell and striker Sam Lammers over the last month.

Another striker is said to be on Beale’s agenda over the coming days and the Scottish Sun have reported Rangers are ready to move on from their interest in Cremonese’s Cyriel Dessers after becoming frustrated with the Serie B club’s demands. However, the same report suggests Beale is ‘confident’ of landing Brighton and Hove Albion striker Abdullah Simah, who spent last season on loan at French club Angers. The 22-year-old is close to agreeing a loan deal to become Beale’s fifth new addition of an increasingly hectic summer.

Kyogo demands laid out by Celtic

Celtic have reportedly set out their demands for striker Kyogo Furuhashi - despite Brendan Rodgers comparing the Hoops star to former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez.

The Mirror have reported Rodgers could be willing to part with the Japan international if he receives an offer in excess of £16million.

Furuhashi has been linked with a move to Tottenham after Ange Postecoglou took over the London club.

Kyogo was a key part of Celtic’s success under Postecoglou after scoring 54 goals over the last two years and was influential as the Hoops landed a historic treble last season. His form has led to speculation over a move to a number of clubs across Europe and his former manager’s move to Spurs has fuelled talk the 28-year-old could tread a similar path during the summer transfer window. England Premier League newcomers Burnley are also reportedly admirers of Kyogo’s but a potential reunion with Postecoglou would surely swing any battle in the favour of the former Celtic manager’s new employers.

It remains to be seen whether Rodgers would part company with Kyogo, who revealed his admiration for the forward in an interview with The Herald, saying: “I’ve seen quite a bit of Kyogo. If you look through my history: strikers who can penetrate the last line, who can receive and score goals.