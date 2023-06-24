Celtic and Rangers’ summer recruitment is in full swing with Brendan Rodgers and opposite number Michael Beale keen to get their transfer business completed early in the window.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers spoke to the media yesterday at his official Parkhead unveiling, while Beale is back at work at Ibrox after a family holiday. Here are the latest transfer news headlines affecting both Glasgow clubs on Saturday, June 24:

Rangers face Josh Maja transfer ‘battle’

The Ibrox club are facing fresh competition from clubs in Europe as they battle to secure the signature of Bordeaux striker Josh Maja.

Bordeaux English forward Josh Maja celebrates with Bordeaux Brazilian midfielder Fransergio

Michael Beale’s squad re-build is beginning to take shape, with four new additons already secured and the former Sunderland attacker is also believed to be on the Englishman wish-list this summer as he looks to bring in more attacking reinforcements.

Maja, who contributed 17 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions for the French second-tier side last season, is out of contract and the Light Blues are one of a number of teams monitoring his situation closely.

According to Dutch outlet Voetbal Nieuws, Belgian outfit Anderlecht are considering a move, with former club Fulham and La Liga side Real Valladolid also credited with an interest in signing the 24-year-old on a free transfer.

However, there remains complications at Bordeaux due to their current legal battle to overturn a forfeit and earn promotion back to Ligue 1 and until the situation is rectified, Rangers will need to take the patient approach in their effort to lure the ex-Manchester City academy player to Govan.

Celtic ‘working on a deal’ for Melbourne City winger

Brendan Rogers reportedly wants to land Melbourne City star Marco Tilio - with sources in Australia confirming the Scottish champions have a concrete interest in the Socceroos international.

Tilio - a 21-year-old winger - has scored nine times and provided five assists in 31 games in the A-League and was understood to be interesting Ange Postecoglou before his decision to leave the club to join Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

Rodgers has since followed up on that proposed initial move and the Daily Mail report the Parkhead club are now “working on a deal” to sign Tilio, who has five senior national team caps to his name after making his debut last year.

