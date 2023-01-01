Rangers dealt transfer blow by Wolves deal, Celtic loan star hints at stay

The future of two defenders is at the heart of the transfer talk ahead of Monday’s Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers.

Rangers have reportedly expressed an interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Dion Sanderson.

The 23-year-old centre-back has made just one senior appearance for the English Premier League but did enjoy a successful loan spells with the likes of Sunderland, Cardiff City and Queens Park Rangers over the last three seasons.

A further temporary switch away from Molineux was agreed during the summer when Sanderson joined Birmingham City on a season-long loan deal and there have been reports Rangers have monitored his progress during his time at St Andrews.

Football Scotland have now reported Wolves have placed an asking price of £3m on the defender but Rangers would also have to persuade Birmingham to allow Sanderson to cut short his loan spell as no recall clause was placed into the summer agreement with his parent club. That could mean Michael Beale having to wait until the end of the season before making a firm move for the defender, who has interest from a number of clubs in England.

On-loan Celtic defender opens up on long-term future

Celtic loan star Moritz Jenz has revealed he would be keen to extend his stay with the club beyond the end of the season.

Moritz Jenz and the rest of the Celtic players applaud the travelling fans at the end of the 5-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Bernabeu. (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

The Lorient centre-back has made 19 appearances in all competitions since moving to Celtic in a season-long loan deal during the summer - although he has remained as an unused substitute during four of the last five SPL fixtures.

Despite that disappointment, Jenz has expressed his determination to ‘keep going full throttle’ for Ange Postecoglou’s side and revealed he will leave his long-term future down to his representatives and the club to discuss.

He told German outlet RBB24: “It is hard to say because it’s still relatively early. My agent and the club representatives will discuss this. I’m relatively happy at Celtic and it’s really fun here. Every day is a dream. I hope it can continue like this in the long term. Lets see what happens. I just keep going full throttle for Celtic.”