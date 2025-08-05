A roundup of the latest transfer headlines surrounding Rangers and Celtic on Tuesday afternoon

Rangers and Celtic are expecting a busy end to their summer transfer business with more incomings and outgoings likely over the coming weeks.

Both clubs are now aware of what stands in the way of securing Champions League group phase football this season - and focus is now on pushing deals over the line.

Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

Ex-Rangers loanee to leave Dutch giants again

Ex-Rangers defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo looks to be on the move again this summer after returning to his parent club Feyenoord at the end of last season.

The versatile Dutch full-back sustained a serious knee injury while on international duty last November, which brought his campaign at Ibrox to a premature end after just 15 appearances.

Prior to his long-term setback, Kasanwirjo had caught the eye of supporters and many were keen for him to return to Glasgow for a second loan stint this term.

Now back in Rotterdam ahead of the new season, the 23-year-old could be on his way to Norway after Molde boss Per-Mathias Hogmo confirmed their interest in the player.

Kasanwirjo sill has two years left on his contract with Feyenoord, but has made just nine times since his arrival back in 2023.

Speaking to Norwegian outlet Romsdals Budstikke, Hogmo stated: “He has the profile we want our full-backs to have. I can say that he is a player that our scouts have registered as an alternative.”

Celtic academy prospects complete loan moves

Celtic youngster Ben McPherson has signed for Partick Thistle on a season-long loan.

The right-back, 21, has already gained Championship experience from a previous loan spell at Queen’s Park last season and earned first-team minutes as part of Brendan Rodgers’ squad during pre-season against the likes of Cork City, Sporting Lisbon and Newcastle United.

He has endured an injury-hit few years but will now link up with former Hoops defender Mark Wilson at Firhill.

Meanwhile, fellow academy prospect Mitchell Robertson has also headed out on loan, joining Inverness Caley Thistle.

The 20-year-old defender has captained the Hoops’ B-team and was also involved in the first-team's pre-season friendlies.

He will now continue his development in SPFL League One as the Highlanders aim to defy their five-point deduction by sealing promotion.