The game continue to come thick and fast for Celtic and Rangers this month as the Scottish Premiership enters a crucial stage of the season.

Both Glasgow clubs are once again battling it out at the top of the table, with Brendan Rodgers' Hoops still eight points in front of their arch rivals, having played a game more. Rangers are in action at home to Dundee on Saturday, while Celtic travel to Kilmarnock 24 hours later.

Here,GlasgowWorld rounds up the latest transfer news headlines surrounding both clubs on Friday, 8th December:

Rangers defender 'set' for January loan exit

Highly-rated Rangers youngster Leon King is in line for a January loan move - with manager Philippe Clement ready and willing to sanction a temporary transfer.

The 19-year-old centre-back gained plenty of first-team experience during Giovanni van Bonckhorst's reign at Ibrox, featuring in Champions League group stage games last season due to a shortage of defensive options.

However, King has been absent from the matchday squad in recent weeks and isn't guaranteed regular first-team action with Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, John Souttar and Ben Davies ahead of him in the pecking order. As a result, 'suitable options' are being explored for the player in a bid to aid his development next month.

The Daily Record claim King might not be the only fringe player seeking a potential move elsewhere in January with the likes of Kieran Dowell and Ridvan Yilmaz also struggling for game time.

Celtic coach linked with vacant Yokohama F. Marinos job

Celtic first-team coach Harry Kewell could be set to leave the club to take up the vacant managerial role at J1-League side Yokohama F. Marinos, according to Japanese outlet Sponichi.

The report claims the Australian has been 'in talks' over a move to the Far East and those are understood to have been progressing "smoothly". Yokohama are searching for their new boss after Kevin Muscat stepped down from the position on Thursday.

And former Liverpool winger Kewell - who has been part of the Hoops coaching set-up since the summer of 2022 after previously working under Ange Postecoglou - is the current frontrunner to succeed his fellow countryman.

