Both Glasgow giants are hoping to further strengthen their squads ahead of the new SPL season.

Rangers face significant competition as they look to press on with their interest in Liverpool centre-back Ben Davies.

The 26-year-old has struggled to make an impact with Jurgen Klopp’s side since moving to Anfield in a surprise £1.7million move during the January 2021 transfer window.

Davies is yet to make a senior appearances for the Reds and spent last season out on loan at English Championship club Sheffield United.

The defender made 21 appearances for the Blades as they missed out on securing a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking following a play-off semi-final defeat against Nottingham Forest.

Davies is believed to have been told he is free to leave Liverpool this summer and The Sun have suggested Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is keen to add him to his squad ahead of the new SPL season.

However, the report also states English Championship side Burnley are preparing an offer for the defender after losing James Tarkowski and Ben Mee following their relegation from the Premier League.

Celtic ‘working’ on deal for in-demand PSG youngster

Reports in France have suggested Celtic are one of a number of clubs showing an interest in Paris Saint Germain midfielder Edouard Michut.

The teenager has been linked with a number of clubs over the last week and Celtic are reportedly keen to add him to their squad over the coming weeks.

The 19-year-old made his Ligue 1 debut alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Julian Draxler in a 4-0 win at Dijon in February last year but has made just seven further appearances since that day.

Celtic’s interest was first mentioned in the French media last week and journalist Nicolo Schira has now taken to social media to give a major update on a potential deal.