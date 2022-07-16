Celtic in ‘conversations’ with midfielder, Rangers man heading out on loan

The latest Celtic and Rangers news and rumours on Saturday.

Both Celtic and Rangers are preparing for the start of the new Scottish Premiership season.

First up for the Hoops is a home clash against Aberdeen on Sunday 31st July, whilst Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side are in action against away at Livingston.

Both teams have a few more pre-season games to get through first though.

Here is a look at all the latest news coming out of the two Glasgow clubs today....

Talks held with youngster

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson has admitted Celtic have held talks with their youngster Dylan Reid.

As per BBC Sport, he has said: “Celtic have had conversations with Dylan. I’ve had conversations with him and his parents. We want Dylan to stay.”

The 17-year-old made his debut for the Buddies last year against Rangers.

Griffiths latest

Leigh Griffiths, who left the Ange Postecoglou’s side back in January, is facing an uncertain future.

He has parted company with Falkirk this summer and is now a free agent.

Forfar Athletic have been linked but won’t be making an offer, as per The Courier.

Bassey update

Switching over to Rangers, the Ibrox club are facing a battle to keep hold of Calvin Bassey.

The defender was a key player last season and is in serious demand right now.

According to the Daily Mail, Ajax are offering £19million plus-add ons for him, whilst Brighton and Hove Albion are said to have proposed £16million.

New move for winger

Josh McPake is set to join Queen’s Park on loan.

The winger spent last term on loan in England at Morecambe and then Tranmere Rovers.