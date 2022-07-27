The latest Rangers and Celtic news and rumours on Wednesday.

Johnston could be heading out

Rangers and Celtic will kick-start their 2022/23 Scottish Premiership campaigns this weekend with both managers carrying out their final preparations on the training pitch.

Both clubs have enjoyed busy summer transfer window’s and there could be further squad movement to come over the coming days.

Here is a look at all the latest transfer news regarding the Glasgow giants today....

English clubs eyeing move for Gers youngster

Academy product Ross McCausland is attracting strong interest from three clubs south of the border.

The winger made his first-team debut as a substitute in the final league game of last season against Hearts at Tynecastle and has been a regular starter for the club’s B team in the Lowland League.

Rangers' Ross McCausland (right) competes with Sean McGinty during the SPFL Trust Trophy match between Rangers B and Ayr United at the C&G Systems Stadium on September 14, 2021, in Dumbarton, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

According to the Scottish Daily Express, Doncaster Rovers, AFC Wimbledon and Crawley Town are hoping to sign the 19-year-old as he looks to continue his development away from Ibrox after signing a new three-year-deal until 2024.

McCausland, a Northern Ireland youth international, scored in a pre-season friendly at Elgin City and featured in the 6-3 defeat to Glentoran earlier this month.

He spent time on trial at Dutch club De Graafschap this summer, featuring in a closed-door friendly match.

Ex-Ibrox flop seals big money Premier League switch

Former Rangers defender Kevin Mbabu has completed a sensational £6.5million return to British football after joining Fulham.

The 27-year-old was one of FIVE players loaned to the Ibrox club from Premier League side Newcastle United on transfer deadline day at the start of February 2015.

He failed to make any impact in during his time in Glasgow, starting NO games and never even making the substitues’ bench under former manager Stuart McCall.

Mbabu’s career has gone from strength to strength ever since and returns to the UK having spent the last three years in Germany with Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg.

He became a key player for the Switzerland national team, winning 22 caps since making his international debut in 2018.

The loan deals were arranged during the period when ex-Newcastle owner Mike Ashley held a number of shares in Rangers.

Celtic winger set for loan exit

Celtic will allow Mikey Johnston to leave the club on loan with several European clubs keen on the Hoops winger.

The 23-year-old is understood to still be in Ange Postecoglou’s long-term plans but he faces strong competition for a starting spot, with the likes of Jota, Liel Abada, James Forrest and Daizen Maeda ahead of him in the pecking order.

Celtic are actively searching to get him regular game time, with Belgian club Standard Liege leading the race for his signature.

Johnston would be reunited with former Parkhead boss Ronny Deila should he choose to move abroad but there is also English interest in him.

The former Scotland Under-21 international has endured a frustrating time with injuries in recent years and is desperate to re-ignite his career. A temporary switch could be on the cards.

Ideguchi to miss start of season

Yosuke Ideguchi is set to miss the start of the 2022/23 season after suffering another injury setback.

The Japanese midfielder has had a difficult start to his Parkhead career after being ruled out for a string of matches due to a knock picked up against Alloa Athletic last season.