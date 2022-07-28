Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Scottish Premiership curtain-raiser...

The domestic football season gets underway in Scotland this weekend, with Rangers visiting Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena as they begin their quest to regain the Premiership title.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side have displayed some promising counter-attacking football against Premier League opposition in pre-season, giving the Dutchman plenty to be encouraged about heading into the new campaign.

Several new signings have impressed as the Light Blues defeated Blackpool and West Ham United before losing narrowly to Tottenham Hotspur at Ibrox last weekend.

They make the short trip to West Lothian on the opening day in the early lunchtime kick-off to take on David Martindale’s Lions at a notoriously difficult venue.

Rangers have had the upper hand in recent meeting between the two sides, winning 3-1 on their only visit last season before running out 1-0 winners in the reverse fixture back in January.

Livingston will hope to make home advantage count against last season’s Europa League finalists but they will face a difficult taks against a revamped Gers squad.

John Souttar, Antonio Colak, Tom Lawrence, Rabbi Matondo, Malik Tillman, Ben Davies and Ridvan Yilmaz have all arrived in Glasgow to strengthen their ranks following the departures of Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey this summer.

Van Bronckhorst will hope his team can put on a convincing display ahead of their Champions League third qualifying round 1st leg clash against Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise next week.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Livingston vs Rangers

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Tony Macaroni Arena, West Lothian

When: Saturday, July 30th – kick-off 12pm (UK time)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football, Main Event and Ultra HD. Coverage begins at 11am - one hour before kick-off. Subscribers can stream the match using the Sky Go app across all devices.

Non-subscribers can purchase a one-off day pass via Now TV for £9.99. A pay-per-view option will be available via RangersTV.

Who are the match officials?

Refereen Don Robertson has been selected by the Scottish FA to take charge of the first game of the new domestic campaign. He will be assisted by David Roome and Jonathan Bell, with Colin Steven named as the fourth official.

What’s the team news ahead of Livingston vs Rangers?

Rangers have added SEVEN new recruits this summer and the majority of them will be in line to make their competitive debuts.

Latest arrival Ridvan Yilmaz is still in Turkey waiting as he awaits a work permit to come through, but the likes of Antonio Colak, Tom Lawrence and Rabbi Maondo have all shown up well in pre-season and are likely to feature.

Talisman Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe are stepping up their recovery from injury, while Ianis Hagi and Filip Helander remain long-term absentees.

Rangers' Malik Tillman (L) replaced Tom Lawrence against Tottenham Hotspur in the 2-1 friendly defeat for the Walter Tull Memorial Cup. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Youngsters Charlie McCann, Leon King, Alex Lowry and Adam Devine were all given plenty of game time with the first-team squad this summer having been promoted from the club’s B team.

Livingston could hand former Liverpool youth goalkeeper Shamal George his first start between the sticks after the Englishman signed a four-year-deal last week.