Rangers flop out for season after £18m move, as Celtic star makes big impact on loan

A Rangers flop has suffered a serious injury, just months after a big move to a big Spanish club.

Umar Sadiq was sent on a season-long loan to Ibrox from Roma back in the summer of 2018, but made just a handful of appearances and had his stay cut short before the end of the year.

Since then, however, his career has gone from strength to strength.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker netted double figures at Partisan in Serbia and then notched up an impressive goal return at Spanish outfit Almeria, earning him a summer move to Real Sociedad for a fee believed to have been around £18m.

Umar Sadiq suffered a major injury.

But the Nigerian has now been ruled out for the season, after rupturing his ACL in his right knee.

Sadiq underwent surgery last week, but remains positive - and he hopes he could be back before the end of the season.

Instant impact

A Celtic star has made an instant impact on loan.

Mikey Johnston moved out on loan to Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes in the summer in a bid to earn more game time.

And it’s been a good start for the 23-year-old.

He came on as a substitute against Arouca to make his debut at the weekend, and just 10 minutes later set up Anderson Silva for his equalising goal.