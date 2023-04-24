Latest Rangers and Celtic transfer news and rumours as they prepare for their Scottish Cup semi-final meeting on Sunday.

Rangers were beaten 2-0 away at Aberdeen over the weekend. Their hopes of catching up with Celtic at the top of the table are fading away fast.

The Hoops drew 1-1 at home to Motherwell last time out. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the Glasgow pair...

Rangers goalkeeper wanted by EFL League Two side

Rangers goalkeeper Lewis Budinauckas is being linked with a summer switch to English Football League Two side Bradford City at the end of this season. According to the Daily Record, the Bantams, who are managed by Mark Hughes, have ‘run the rule’ over the promising stopper.

Budinauckas, 20, is currently the Gers’ B team stopper and has made 26 appearances in the Lowland League this term. He has also had loan spells away from Ibrox at Civil Service Strollers and Raith Rovers in the past to get some experience under his belt.

Bradford are looking to strengthen their goalkeeping department by adding a young development stopper to their ranks and Budinauckas could be the answer.

Celtic facing transfer race to sign striker

Celic are reportedly keen on Swansea City striker Liam Cullen along with Middlesbrough and Sunderland. Football Insider claim Ange Postecoglou’s side ‘plot’ to land the attacker this summer as they look to add more competition to their options at the top end of the pitch.