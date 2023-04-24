Rangers were beaten 2-0 away at Aberdeen over the weekend. Their hopes of catching up with Celtic at the top of the table are fading away fast.
The Hoops drew 1-1 at home to Motherwell last time out. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the Glasgow pair...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rangers goalkeeper wanted by EFL League Two side
Rangers goalkeeper Lewis Budinauckas is being linked with a summer switch to English Football League Two side Bradford City at the end of this season. According to the Daily Record, the Bantams, who are managed by Mark Hughes, have ‘run the rule’ over the promising stopper.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Budinauckas, 20, is currently the Gers’ B team stopper and has made 26 appearances in the Lowland League this term. He has also had loan spells away from Ibrox at Civil Service Strollers and Raith Rovers in the past to get some experience under his belt.
Bradford are looking to strengthen their goalkeeping department by adding a young development stopper to their ranks and Budinauckas could be the answer.
Celtic facing transfer race to sign striker
Advertisement
Advertisement
Celic are reportedly keen on Swansea City striker Liam Cullen along with Middlesbrough and Sunderland. Football Insider claim Ange Postecoglou’s side ‘plot’ to land the attacker this summer as they look to add more competition to their options at the top end of the pitch.
Cullen, who is 24-years-old, has scored nine goals in all competitions in this campaign and his current club could face a battle to hold on to him in the next transfer window. The Wales youth international has spent his entire career to date with the Swans and had a loan spell at Lincoln City a couple of years ago.