Both Celtic and Rangers dropped points as domestic football returned from the international break.

Celtic and Rangers endured a disappointing weekend as the Scottish Premiership resumed following the international break.

Both Glasgow giants dropped points in the title race, with the league leaders and reigning champions Celtic held to a 1-1 draw by Motherwell at Parkhead on Saturday before the second-placed Gers failed to capitalise by requiring a late James Tavernier penalty to salvage a share of the spoils against Aberdeen at Pittodrie 24 hours later.

There is only ONE Old Firm player who features in the latest Team of the Week, according to data provided by WhoScored.com. Motherwell take three places having scoring in the 90th minute courtesy of Jonathan Obika's header, with Ross County taking two spots.

Hibs and Hearts both have players included in the XI, while Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Dundee are also represented. Here, we take a look at the 11 best-rated players to make the Premiership team of the week...

1 . Liam Kelly - Motherwell GK - 8.0

2 . James Tavernier - Rangers RB - 7.6

3 . Ryan Leak - Ross County RCB - 7.7