Rangers will be without at least seven first-team players for clash with Dons

By Susanna Sealy, Ben McKenna
Published 29th Sep 2023, 17:15 BST
Rangers celebrated reaching yet another Scottish League Cup semi-final earlier this week following a 4-0 win over Livingston. The match was not, however, without controversy with many fans claiming the Gers’ first goal should have been void due to a potential foul from goalscorer Abdallah Sima. Ridvan Yilmaz and Ryan Jack also added their names to the scorecards with Luiyi de Lucas committing an own goal and Michael Beale’s side will face Hearts in November’s semi-finals.

However, it is time to return to the league as Ibrox prepares to welcome Aberdeen in the latest Scottish Premiership match. Ahead of the fixture, the Rangers boss has revealed there are set to be at least seven first-team players missing from the starting XI while Aberdeen are to be without one of their key stars.

Speaking to the press ahead of the fixture, Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has confirmed that James McGarry will be sidelined for four to six weeks after pulling up during their weekend Scottish Premiership win over Ross County at Pittodrie.

Rangers celebrate their second goal at Ibrox as they beat Livingston 4-0

Meanwhile, the Gers injury list does not make for great reading. Tom Lawrence (calf), Nicolas Raskin (calf), Todd Cantwell (knee), Kieran Dowell (knee), Rabbi Matondo (knee) and Danilo (fractured cheekbone) were already on the treatment table before striker Kemar Roofe picked up a groin problem and left-back Ridvan Yilmaz was forced off with cramp against Livingston.

Beale believes that the intense scheduling for both Rangers and Aberdeen has undoubtedly impacted the subsequent injuries. He said after the win over Livingston: “Kemar Roofe felt his groin midway through the first half and has a slight problem.

“He probably should have asked to come off so we’ve had that chat and Ridvan is a touch of cramp. That’s the third game in seven days and Aberdeen will be the fourth in 10.

“The only thing is the games have been at home but that’s hard on our fans financially. It’s not the schedule we make so we have to get on with it but if we look at the amount of injuries that will happen in these games or the three or four after it, could our game against Aberdeen have been moved back 24 hours because they travelled to Germany and went to Dingwall. If you want to see the product on the pitch we need to protect our players more.”

Rangers and Aberdeen will kick-off at 3pm tomorrow, Saturday 30 September, at Ibrox Stadium.

