Rangers manager Philippe Clement got his reign off to a perfect start with a 4-0 win over Hibs on Saturday, while Celtic responded by brushing aside Hearts 4-1 at Tynecastle on Sunday.

Attention now shifts to European competition for both clubs, with the Hoops facing Atletico Madrid in their latest Champions League group stage clash on Wednesday before Rangers head to Sparta Prague in the Europa League on Thursday. Elsewhere, there is still plenty of transfer news stories making the headlines. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers headlines on Monday, October 23:

Rangers loan star addresses Ibrox future

Abdallah Sima has provided an insight into the demands already imposed by new Rangers manager Philippe Clement on the squad as he discussed the possibility of staying at Ibrox beyond his loan spell.

The on-loan Brighton attacker has scored nine goals in all competitions since arriving in the summer and, along with goalkeeper Jack Butland, has arguably been the biggest success story of the transfer window.

The 22-year-old has seven in this last seven outings, including a double in Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Hibernian and he explained what advice Belgian boss Clement has given him to continue his impressive form.

Sima stated: “He told me that he is happy with what he saw from me before he arrived. He has told me to keep going and to perform in the way I was before he came here. He is a new manager with new thoughts and a new mentality, so it will take time for his ideas to come across.

“But he wants us to work harder than before. We know this is going to be a long season, so we have to keep working hard. But that’s why I joined this club - to give everything, every day. I know this is a big club, which has a big support and great fans. So I have to give everything to them and for the team. But it’s not just me. It’s all the team. We know we have to give everything for each other on the pitch.”

Asked is staying at Rangers on a permanent basis could be an options, Sima responded: “I don’t know. I’m just happy to be here and to score goals and enjoy every minute of being here at Rangers. Before I came here, they told me it is a big club with amazing fans, but I didn’t expect it to be as big as it is. Let’s see what is going to happen in a few months.”

Celtic ‘must’ make January goalkeeper transfer swoop

Alan Hutton reckons Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers should look to sign a new goalkeeper in January - with veteran stopper Joe Hart in the final year of his contract at Parkhead.

Hart helped the champions to five domestic trophies from a possible under under previous boss Ange Postecoglou but it’s clear the former England No.1 is lacking competition for the gloves, with Scott Bain and Benjamin Siegrist barely featuring for the Hoops.

That has led former Rangers defender Hutton to claim the goalkeeping department isn’t good enough to challenge 36-year-old Hart, insiting Rodgers should source a long-term replacement. The Parkhead club have recently been linked with Real Madrid stopper Andriy Lunin and Liverpool understudy Caoimhin Kelleher, but any potential deal looks to be far from completion.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said: “I would not be surprised if they did. You look at the likes of Bain coming in when Hart could not play a few weeks ago, I think there is a situation there that need to bring somebody in.