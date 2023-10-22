Rangers could make £5m profit on free agent as German reveals Celtic rejection

The latest from Rangers and Celtic as the Old Firm continue their search for success on a number of fronts.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers could reportedly make a quickfire profit on one of their bargain summer signings.

Football Insider have reported the Ibrox club have looked to see off interest in goalkeeper Jack Butland by placing a price tag of over £5m on the former Stoke City stopper.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The nine-times capped England international joined Rangers on a free transfer earlier this summer after a loan spell at Manchester United and his contract with parent club Crystal Palace came to an end.

Butland has already made 17 appearances in all competitions since moving to Ibrox and has kept eight clean sheets during that time. His latest shut-out came in Saturday’s 4-0 home win against Hibs and coincided with reports suggesting former club Birmingham City were keen on securing his services following the appointment of Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney as their new manager.

However, Football Insider have claimed Rangers will ‘not entertain any January offers’ for Butland and revealed the experienced stopper is ‘enjoying life in Glasgow’ and is ‘happy to remain at the club for the long-term’.

German boss reveals rejected Celtic approach

Former Bayer Leverkusen and Koln manager Christophe Daum has expressed his regret at deciding against taking up an offer from Celtic earlier in his career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 69-year-old has revealed he was approached by the Hoops board in 2014 after Neil Lennon brought an end to his first spell in charge of the club. However, Daum rejected the approach and opted to take a break from management and that left Celtic to turn their attention towards a successful offer to Ronny Dalia.