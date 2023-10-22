Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Domestic football takes centre stage this weekend with new Rangers manager Philippe Clement getting his Ibrox reign off to a winning start against Hibs on Saturday, while Celtic face Hearts at Tynecastle this afternoon.

The Gers ran out convincing 4-0 winners over the Easter Road outfit on Saturday but the Hoops will aim to solidify their position at the Scottish Premiership summit in the capital today. Elsewhere, there is still plenty of transfer news stories making the headlines despite the summer window being well behind us and the January window still over two months away.

Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories on Sunday, October 22:

Celtic transfer target has ‘foot and a half out’ of door

Celtic target Andriy Lunin is edging towards the Real Madrid exit door, according to a report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

We told you earlier this week the Hoops are keeping tabs on the Ukrainian international goalkeeper as they identify a possible long-term replacement for current No.1 Joe Hart.

Lunin, who started Los Blancos first two La Liga matches of the season, has slipped down the pecking order with first-choice Thibaut Courtois and Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga currently in front of him. With his game time expected to be limited, the 24-year-old is now mulling over his future with the report suggesting Lunin will likely turn down a contract renewal offer if the European giants were to table him one.

The stopper has made just 19 first-team appearances for Madrid in five years at the club and with his deal at the Santiago Bernabeu expiring next summer, it appears Lunin would rather move on in search of regular action rather than stay put and bide his time. Parkhead could be a possible destination, with Celtic’s scouting team conducting analysis ahead of a potential transfer swoop.

Highly-rated Rangers youngster ‘set’ for contract talks

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Rangers intend on holding talks with Ross McCausland over a new deal as they look to tie the youngster down on a longer-term contract.

The winger, who is in the final year of his contract at Ibrox, has impressed in his two senior appearances this season after coming off the bench against Aris Limassol in the Europa League and St Mirren before the international break during Steven Davis’ stint as caretaker boss.

The Northern ireland youth international will now hope to catch the eye of new manager Philippe Clement, with the Belgian admitting in his first press conference that he was keen to promote youth players into the first team set-up.

McCausland joined Rangers in 2019 from Linfield and has made four senior appearances for the club. With a lack of recognised wingers in the first-team at present, he will be eager to grasp any opportunities that come his way.