Nico Raskin is the subject of interest from Leeds as an update on Luis Palma emerges

Rangers are preparing for a watershed moment in the club’s history as the San Francisco 49ers prepare for a seismic summer of change both on and off the pitch at Ibrox.

The Light Blues have experienced a season to forget in both the league and cup competitions and are facing up to the grim reality of a trophyless season.

Philippe Clement’s initial strong start had faded in the early part of this season and showed no signs of recovery, with the Belgian eventually losing his position in March. Club icon Barry Ferguson has done his best to lift morale particularly with some encouraging derby day performances but is unlikely to be kept on after winning six, drawing four and losing four of his 16 matches in charge.

The Light Blues face the challenge of trying to assemble a team strong enough to knock Celtic off the summit while also retaining the services of some of their standout performers in an otherwise grim season.

Rangers hatch plan to keep Nico Raskin

Glasgow World understands that Belgium international Nico Raskin is the subject of clubs south of the border, with both European hopefuls Aston Villa and Premier League new boys Leeds United showing interest.

Raskin has impressed for Rangers in the defensive midfield role and has arguably been the club’s best player this season.

TEAMtalk claims sources close to the Ibrox side have revealed that the club are ready to offer midfield general Raskin a new contract, in a bid to fend off suitors and ensure they don’t lose their Player of the Year on the cheap.

Raskin is already under contract until 2027 but a fresh deal would send a statement of intent to potential suitors while in turn increasing the footballer’s market value.

Celtic ace could return to Greece for a third time

Last month, Glasgow World revealed that Olympicos were unlikely to sign Luis Palma on a permanent basis following an underwhelming loan move.

The Honduras international joined the Greek champions in January but only managed one goal and one assist in 12 appearances across all competitions. He struggled to find his best form at the Karaiskakis Stadium and is also unlikely to return to Brendan Rodgers’ plans after falling down the pecking order in the first half of the season.

Palma joined Celtic from Greek side Aris for £3.5m in 2023 and is still held in high regard by a number of managers in the league after he scored 11 in 29 matches during his final season.

SportTime explains that both AEK Athens and Panathinkos had the player on their shortlist in January and could return to the table with a fresh offer. Meanwhile, PAOK are also understood to be on the hunt for reinforcements in the wide attacking areas.

All three teams have secured qualification for Europe next season and are in the market to add depth ahead of a strenuous and testing campaign on the continent.