The 2023/24 season starts this weekend with the Viaplay Cup group stages getting underway - but Celtic and Rangers have more time to prepare for the new campaign due to their involvement in European football.

The Hoops have allowed their fourth-choice goalkeeper to leave the club, while the Ibrox side are expected to loan out an academy youngster. Here are the latest transfer news headlines affecting both Glasgow giants on Wednesday, July 12:

Celtic quadruple treble hero ends nine-year Parkhead stay

Conor Hazard has ended his nine-year affiliation with Celtic by signing a permanent three-year contract with EFL Championship new boys Plymouth Argyle.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper, who made seven first-team appearances for the Hoops, has joined the newly-promoted Pilgrims for a fee of £150,000 as they prepare to embark on their first season back in England’s second tier after a 13-year absence.

Hazard’s most telling contribution for Celtic came in the 2020 Scottish Cup final against Hearts when he saved two penalties in a shoot-out following a 3-3 draw after extra-time to clinch the quadruple treble.

He travelled down south to undergo a medical at Home Park on Monday and will now compete for the No.1 jersey with Michael Cooper and Callum Burton after finding first-team opportunities difficult to come by at Parkhead.

A product of Celtic’s youth academy, the Northern Ireland international spent last season on a loan at Finnish champions HJK Helsinki, impressing in the Europa League and voted Veikkausliiga 2022 goalkeeper of the year after recrdoing 14 clean sheets in 39 games.

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher commented: “I am very pleased to have signed Conor. He comes to us from a huge football club, so we know he will have been taught superbly. He has international experience and all the fundamentals required to be a top goalkeeper. Conor will complement and challenge our current team of excellent keepers, and we look forward to seeing him in action.”

Rangers midfielder ‘closing in’ on Partick loan switch

Academy youngster Ben Williamson is reportedly set for a loan move to Championship side Partick Thistle.

The Gers midfielder has been on the fringes of the first-team in recent seasons without making his senior breakthrough but his development has been aided by loan spells at Arbroath, Livingston, Raith Rovers and most recently with Dundee as he helped the Dens Park outfit clinch promotion back to the top-flight.

Featuring in 24 league games for the Dark Blues, the 21-year-old is currently in Germany with Michael Beale’s squad for pre-season training but the Scottish Sun report that he link up with Kris Doolan’s Jags upon his return for the upcoming campaign.