The 2023/24 season is just around the corner with Celtic and Rangers both linked with several players, with further transfer movement expected.

The Hoops have kickstarted their warm-weather training camp in Portugal, while the Ibrox side are training at a remote base in Germany this week ahead of pre-season fixtures. Here are the latest transfer news headlines affecting both Glasgow giants on Tuesday, July 11:

Transfer battle ‘heats up’ for Rangers striker

Antonio Colak is at the centre of a three-way transfer battle with two Italian clubs entering the race to sign the Rangers striker.

According to various reports, Serie B sides Parma and Pisa are both exploring a potential transfer swoop for the 29-year-old Croatian, who netted 18 goals during his debut campaign for the Ibrox side last term.

German Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen also hold an interest in Colak, but it is believed the Light Blues would demand a fee in the region of £2million for the former PAOK frontman, who appears increasingly likely to leave the club following the arrivals of Abdallah Sima, Sam Lammers and Cyriel Dessers.

Rangers also retain links to Feyenoord attacker Danilo, meaning Colak could join Glen Kamara and Scott Wright through the exit door over the coming weeks.

Ex-Celtic boss ‘rates’ Van de Beek to Parkhead chances

Celtic have been credited with an interest in Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek - and Neil Lennon believes a move to Parkhead could be the ideal place for him to reignite his stuttering career.

The 26-year-old could be on the lookout for a new club this summer after enduring a frustrating spell at Old Trafford since his switch from Dutch giants Ajax three years ago. Van de Beek has fallen out of favour under Erik ten Haag and spent time out on loan at Premier League rivals Everton last season.

Reports suggest the Hoops are among a host of top European clubs monitoring the player’s situation, with Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Wolves, Ligue 1 outfit Nice and reigning Europa League champions Sevilla also expressing an interest. But former Celtic manager Lennon has claimed a temporary stint in Glasgow’s East End could help to revitalise Van de Beek’s career - even if a deal is still a long way off.

Asked if a move to Celtic would benefit the Netherlands international, Lennon replied: “Possibly - his career has sort of stalled a bit. He was outstanding for jax the season they got to the semi-finals of the Champions League in that really good young Ajax team.

“He went to United and it didn’t work out either, so he needs a kickstart and maybe Celtic is that place for him. He’s certainly shown he’s got the pedigree and you never lose it, you just sometimes lose your confidence or your hunger and lose your way a little bit. Players of that calibre just need a restart and maybe he’s thinking Celtic might be that place to go but I mean, there’s a lot of work to be done in a deal involving that.