The 2023/24 season is fast approaching with both Celtic and Rangers ramping up their summer transfer window activity.

The Hoops have jetted off to Portugal for a pre-season training camp in the Algarve, while the Ibrox side flew out to Germany for a week of warm-weather training. Here are the latest transfer news headlines affecting both Glasgow giants on Monday, July 10:

Feyenoord striker in future admission ‘hint’ amid Rangers interest

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rangers striking target Danilo admits he is “looking to the future” at parent club Feyenoord amid transfer speculation over a move to Ibrox this summer.

The 24-year-old Brazilian, who scored for the Eredivisie side in a 3-1 pre-season friendly win against PEC Zwolle on Saturday, emerged as a potential attacking option for Michael Beale earlier this month.

However, the frontman suggested in an interview with the club’s media channel that he is full focused on staying at De Kuip for the forseeable future. He stated: “We have a good team. It’s just the beginning, of course, and we are looking to the future.”

The Light Blues had opened talks with Feyenoord but GlasgowWorld understands a possible move was put on the backburner following the arrival of Nigerian international Cyriel Dessers last week after a lengthy transfer pursuit. However, the Gers could yet reignite their interest in Danilo at a later date

South Korean winger issues Celtic transfer ‘fear’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yang Hyun-Jun has warned Gangwon that Celtic “won’t wait forever” as the winger tries to force through a summer switch to Parkhead.

The 21-year-old has cut a frustrated figure so far with the K-League outfit unwilling to allow him to leave the club mid-season while they are battling to avoid relegation, despite promises to the player that he could leave for Europe when a sufficient offer was recieved.

Gangwon blocked a move to MLS side Minnesota United last year but the club are expected to “review” ongoing talks with the Scottish champions this week, with the Daily Record claiming a deal worth £2.1million is ‘edging closer’.

A report by local outlet Chosun, however, claims the Korean club want to sign a replacement before allowing Hyun-Jun to make his dream move and the player fears Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers will move on to other targets.

Advertisement

Advertisement