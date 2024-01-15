Galatasaray have fallen short with their £3.4million proposal to land the left-back this month

Rangers have reportedly turned down a loan offer, with an option-to-buy from Galatasaray for defender Ridvan Yilmaz.

The 22-year-old has been strongly linked with an Ibrox exit this month, having failed to make the left-back position his own during his time at the club. The former Besiktas ace moved to Glasgow for an initial £3.4m in the summer of 2022 and has struggled to dislodge fellow defender Borna Barisic from the starting line-up.

And despite breaking into manager Philippe Clement's XI in recent weeks due to Barisic's enforced injury absence, interested continues to mount for Yilmaz across Europe, with several clubs in Italy including Hellas Verona eyeing a potential deal.

However, Sky Sports claim that Turkish Super Lig giants Galatasaray have tabled an official proposal in the region of €4million (£3.4m). That loan bid with an option to buy clause has been swiftly rejected by the Ibrox club.

A combination of injuries and Barisic's experience has limited Yilmaz's appearances - 13 in total so far this season - for the Light Blues. With three-and-a-half years remaining on his current contract, the Gers are understood to be eager to make a profit on the fit if they decide to sell.

Serie A outfit Verona are also weighing up an approach after former Hibs star Josh Doig headed towards the exit door, with a move to French Ligue 1 outfit Marseille expected to be concluded this week. It comes after transfer guru Nicolo Schira tweeted on Friday that Yilmaz was close to finalising a loan switch with an obligation to buy if the Italian club remain in the top-flight.

Rangers are still in the market for a new left-back with Barisic out-of-contract in the summer. Speaking from the club's training camp in La Manga at the weekend, boss Clement remained tight-lipped when asked about the Yilmaz's immediate future.