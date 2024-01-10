Galatasaray are lining up a move to sign a Rangers defender in January, according to reports.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement faces a huge decision over the long term future of left back Ridvan Yilmaz amid reports of a potential move back to Turkey.

The 22-year-old defender was signed from Besiktas in the summer of 2022 for a fee in the region of £3.4m, with the deal containing add-ons that could raise the fee to £5.3 million. The six-time Turkey international was tipped for stardom at Ibrox, but made just nine league appearances last season in an injury hit debut campaign. Yilmaz was heavily linked with a swift return back to Besiktas in the summer, but Michael Beale eventually pulled the plug on the deal and started the left back in the Old Firm derby against Celtic.

The left back was ultimately excluded from Beale’s Europa League squad before his exit. However, since that blow he has emerged as a more frequent first team fixture under the guidance of Clement. In recent weeks he has started all of the team’s last four games and notably registered an assist during an impressive performance against Kilmarnock last time out. This revived form has served as a reminder of his talents to Turkish side Galatasaray who are currently battling it out with Fenerbache for the Super Liga title.

HITC Football understands that Galatasaray have made an approach of around £5m to land Yilmaz - which is believed to be within Rangers’ valuation. The proposal is thought to be a loan move with a view to a permanent deal, but Yilmaz is not desperate for a return to Turkey and is currently assessing his options.

Galatasaray are likely to face competition from Hellas Verona who are already making contingency plans for the potential loss of ex-Hibs star Josh Doig.

Doig was previously on Rangers’ radar although reports from the Daily Record claim that Marseille are the favourites to land the player, who may be out of the Gers’ price range.

