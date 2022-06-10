All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as both sides look to add to their squads this summer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers will now be in the final stages of their homework for next season.

With the summer transfer window now open, it’s now time for clubs to put their scouting missions to the best possible use.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers will be looking to wrestle back the Scottish Premier League title next season, while Celtic could do with mirroring the European success of their closest rivals from this season.

New signings will be first on the to-do list for both clubs heading into this summer.

And with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news surrounding both clubs.

Archer interest

Rangers are said to be keen to pull off a deal for Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer.

According to talkSPORT, the Gers could approach former boss Steven Gerrard for the frontman, who spent the second half of last season with Preston, featuring regularly.

The report does, however, state that Middlesbrough and Watford are both interested.

It’s likely it would be a loan deal.

Bassey latest

Rangers are said to be resigned to losing full-back full-back Calbin Bassey this summer.

According to the Evening Standard, the Gers know they will lose the defender this summer on a deal worth more than £20million.

It remains to be seen which club he would depart for, but Aston Villa have been heavily linked already during this window.

Barron scouting

Celtic are said to be watching Aberdeen starlet Connor Barron this summer.

According to the Daily Record, the Hoops were present to watch Barron in action for Scotland under-21s this week.

Though, it is also noted that Belgian side Genk also sent scouts to the game.