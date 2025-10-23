How we rated the Rangers players in their woeful 3-0 Europa League defeat against SK Brann in Bergen

If Danny Rohl didn’t know how big a job he faced as Rangers new head coach, he does now. The German’s first match in charge ended in a chastening 3-0 defeat to SK Brann in Norway.

It was the same old story of defensive woes against clinical opponents as strikes either side of half-time from Emil Kornvig and Jacob Sorensen punished the visitors before a stunning late strike from Noah Holm piled more misery on the beleaguered Gers.

The result leaves Rangers sitting ROCK-BOTTOM of the 36-team league phase, having failed to register a single point from their opening three games and with a goal difference of -5.

With a new man in charge, the Ibrox hierarchy will be keeping everything crossed that the German’s reign lasts longer than his predecessor Russell Martin, who spent just 123 days in the hotseat. But this was not the start Rohl was desperately seeking.

It had been a whirlwind few days for the ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss, who became the youngest manager in the club's history on Monday. His first assignment was a tricky trip to face a high-flying Norwegian outfit in front of a raucous sold-out 17,000 home crowd.

Rohl knew a winning start and getting fans onside was vital given how far off the pace Rangers are already in Europe’s second-tier competition. Under Martin, the Light Blues had tasted success just five times in 17 games including league phase defeats to Genk and Sturm Graz.

While not quite in must-win territory just yet, the visitors were aware they simply had to get their dismal campaign back on track if they are to retain hope of progression to the knockout stages. As for their record against teams from Norway, Rangers were unbeaten in four (W3, D1) and hadn’t conceded a single goal in any of those fixtures. That was all about to change...

Brann, meanwhile, are embracing their first foray into the Europa League since it was rebranded. While the Eliteserien title looks beyond them with a seven-point gap to make up with just six games remaining, the home side had still won five matches on the spin across all competitions coming into this game, but were without a number of key players through injury.

Backed by around 800 travelling supporters in Bergen, onlookers were intrigued to see what kind of impact Rohl could make on the group of players he’d inherited after a couple of training sessions, having previously served as No.2 to highly respected managers Hansi Flick and Ralph Hassenhuttl.

However, the first-half performance in south west Norway felt like a continuation of what fans had become accustomed to seeing under their previous boss - the occasional bright moment, but slack in possession, defensively ropey and toothless in attack.

Brann were comfortable possession, posing a threat and content to wait for an opening. It arrived on 20 minutes when Ulrik Mathisen’s close-range header forced Jack Butland into a terrific reaction save. It was a sitter, but one that the hosts wouldn’t be left rueing.

Rangers had Butland to thank again when Bard Finne’s shot from a narrow angle after being set-up superbly by Noah Holm’s lofted pass produced another impressive save from the visitors’ No.1.

Even in a more identifiable shape, Rangers backline still looked a nervous wreck. The hosts were getting plenty of joy down Rangers right-hand side.

Moments after much-maligned frontman Youssef Chermiti passed up a big opportunity by glancing a header straight into the keeper’s arms, Velte Dragsnes let fly from 30-yards out which whistled inches wide of the post.

The deadlock was eventually broken by the home side five minutes before the interval and it came from yet more questionable defending from Rangers. Finne controlled a raking pass before seeing his effort blocked. The ball spun fortuitously for Emil Kornvig who rifled into an empty yet from just inside the six-yard box.

It was a deserved lead for the men in red. Rangers could have little complaint trudging down the tunnel at half-time a goal down.

The start to the second half was fairly low-key until Finne’s pinpoint free-kick from the left was glanced beyond Butland into the bottom corner by the unmarked Jacob Sorensen. It was far too straightforward for the Norwegians.

This was turning into a sobering debut for Rohl. He introduced 18-year-old Mikey Moore for Oliver Antman and the Tottenham Hotspur loanee almost made an immediate impact when his half-volley from inside the box flew narrowly over the crossbar.

Rangers had registered just one shot on target against the LOWEST SEEDED team in the Europa League after 70 minutes. The stats made for grim viewing.

And their night went from bad to worse after failing to deal with another cross into their penalty area. A mix-up in communication between Nicolas Raskin and substitute Derek Cornelius allowed Holm to control the ball on his chest before ruthlessly smashing high past Butland.

This was a brutal reality check for Rohl. Any coach would struggle to get a tune out of this group at present. The challenge ahead of him had been laid bare on a seriously bleak night in Bergen.

Here, GlasgowWorld breaks down three main talking points from the 90 minutes and how the Rangers players fared:

More Euro humiliation for Rangers

Rohl went straight across to the away support by way of an apology after the full-time whistle. He has a mammoth job on his hands, but it’s his players who should be saying sorry after this latest humiliating result on the European stage.

It’s blatantly obvious that there is a chronic lack of quality in this current Rangers squad. That all stems from Kevin Thelwell’s poor recruitment and it already feels like Rohl is on a hiding to nothing.

Jury still out on £8m striker

Former Everton striker Chermiti was given the chance to lead the line and prove his worth but he didn’t take it. The Portuguese under-21 international lacked support during the first-half but couldn’t convert a header from Joe Rothwell’s delivery.

Had he displayed some sharpness in front of goal, Rangers could have gone in at the break on level terms. Rohl moved Thelo Aasgaard further forward to play off Chermiti in the second half, but he didn’t hold the ball up well enough in possession. For all the stick Cyriel Dessers received, is Chermiti really an upgrade?

How the mighty have fallen

Just three years ago, Rangers were swatting teams aside on Thursday nights on route to the Europa League final. It’s been some drop off since then. Brann were no world-beaters. They aren’t Norway’s best team. Nor are they the country’s second best team at the moment.

They represented a calibre of opposition that the Rangers of old would have eased past. This latest defeat means the Govan giants have lost their last four games in the Europa League - their longest losing streak in the competition since 2005/06.

Rangers player ratings vs SK Brann

GK - Jack Butland (7/10)

RB - James Tavernier (5/10)

RCB - John Souttar (6/10)

LCB - Nasser Djiga (4/10)

LB - Jayden Meghoma (4/10)

CM - Nicolas Raskin (5/10)

CM - Joe Rothwell (4/10)

CAM - Thelo Aasgaard (6/10)

LCF - Djeidi Gassama (5/10)

RCF - Oliver Antman (4/10)

CF - Youssef Chermiti (4/10)

Subs used: Mikey Moore (4/10), Connor Barron (2/10), Bojan Miovski (2/10), Derek Cornelius (1/10), Danilo (2/10)