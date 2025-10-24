Derek Ferguson has discussed the transfer approach he wants to see Danny Rohl take at Rangers

Former Rangers star turned pundit Derek Ferguson has weighed in on what he wants to see from new manager Danny Rohl from a transfer point of view moving into 2026.

The new boss had little time to prepare for his first game in charge and there will be a lot of eyes around the world keeping tabs on him over the coming weeks.

There’s a lot to improve on following Russell Martin’s nightmare tenure at Ibrox. Rohl has moved into a role already under serious scrutiny but former Gers midfielder Alex Rae has backed the fans to get behind the German boss and has dismissed claims of him becoming a ‘Russell Martin 2.0’.

Ferguson, brother of former interim manager Barry Ferguson, has discussed the problem areas at Rangers and the changes he wants to see made as a priority at the club.

“The defence needs changing as a priority, maybe with a change of shape. We’re not good defensively at all,” Ferguson told Ibrox News.

“What we’ve got, from middle to front, is a real array of talent that is as good as anything in Scotland, including Celtic. Where we have an issue is at the back.

“We have one recognised left-back, and even he’s on loan. We have a few centre-backs that haven’t been able to click in terms of the right combination, and an ageing right-back in James Tavernier.

“Then there’s a back-up in Max Aarons who’s not got going. There’s a real issue at the back that Rohl needs to address. That will ideally be with some more new players coming in who are potentially out of contract elsewhere right now. You have to box clever. It’s not just one or two that’s needed but two or three.”

Rangers fans urged to get behind Danny Rohl as manager

Speaking to Clyde 1, Rae said: “Listen, everyone is going to have their own opinion. Having spoken to a few people today, I think the important thing is to get behind this guy.

“Obviously he has taken up the role. The hierarchy was pretty much saying they were really impressed. Even when he ruled himself out, they continued to discuss with him along that process because of the noises that he had made.

“I think most Rangers fans will give this guy a fair crack at it. I heard one or two remarks today saying he was a 'Russell Martin mark two'. It's absolutely ridiculous. This guy has come in with a clean slate. Did a decent job with his last job. It's not as if he's coming in here on the back of a relegation. So it's a totally different situation and I think most Rangers fans will unite behind him and he needs to get a tune out of the team.”