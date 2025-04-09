Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest news headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Wednesday morning

Rangers face a massive Europa League quarter-final first leg against Athletic Bilbao at Ibrox on Thursday night as they look to put their domestic struggles aside and extend their run in the competition.

Barry Ferguson’s side will head into the match on the back of a fifth successive home defeat. Celtic, meanwhile, are not back in action until the weekend when they get the chance to put their shock loss to St Johnstone behind them. Here’s the latest news headlines surrounding both clubs:

Rangers midfielder understands supporters anger

Frustrated Connor Barron admits Rangers fans have every right to accuse them of going through the motions and that interim boss Barry Ferguson is right to drop some players for their upcoming Europa League visit of Athletic Bilbao.

Ibrox caretaker Ferguson has promised several changes in personnel and style after stating his side were were “miles off being a Rangers team” in Sunday’s 2-0 home defeat to Hibs.

On the issues of pending changes for Europe, midfielder Barron stated: “As players, you’re only as good as your last game and that’s the way football is. It’s a quick turnaround. There’s a game around the corner and if you’re not performing, you’re not going to play. That’s just the way football works.

“There needs to be a reaction on Thursday. Every single game we play from now to the end of the season, there needs to be that. It can’t happen again. We’ve all had our piece to say, the staff, the players. We know that we can’t step over that white line for this football club and perform like that.

“It needs to change. It can’t just be on a Thursday, it needs to be every single time. It needs to be any game we pull on that shirt, it needs to be 100 per cent.”

Former Hoops star opts for surgery

Former Celtic and Aberdeen midfielder Ryan Christie has decided to cut his season short after agreeing to undergo surgery on a troublesome groin problem.

The Scotland international, who has been a standout performance for AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League this term, is managing a ‘chronic’ injury and hasn’t been able to complete a full 90 minutes since the turn of the year.

It was confirmed by Cherries boss Andoni Iraola in February that the 30-year-old playmaker would need to go under the knife at the end of the campaign and Christie has now indicated that he will fast-track his operation early.

Taking to Instagram, Christie posted a photo of him receiving treatment from a club physio and wrote: “Time to heal” accompanied by a bicep and football emojis with international teammates Andy Robertson, Billy Gilmour and Lyndon Dykes among the first players to send their messages of support.