Rangers and Celtic both recorded Scottish Premiership wins on Sunday to ensure there is no change at the top of the table heading into the latest international break.

Philippe Clement extended his unbeaten start at Gers boss with a 2-0 victory over Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena before Celtic trounced Aberdeen 6-0 at Parkhead shortly after to restore their eight point lead at the summit.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all of the latest transfer stories on Monday, November 13th.

Rangers 'strike' three-year deal with ex-Leicester City youth

Highly-rated former Leicester City youth Johnly Yfeko has agreed a new three-year contract with Rangers.

The 20-year-old defender, who moved north of the border in January 2022 after starting out in the Foxes academy, made his first-team debut under previous boss Michael Beale in a 2-1 Viaplay Cup win over Greenock Morton back in August after impressing throughout a series of pre-season friendlies.

Beale previously claimed Yefko had given him "something to think about" in the summer and he has now been tied down until May 2026 after putting pen to paper on an extension.

He has also been a regular starter for the club's B-team in recent seasons and will now aim to continue his development as he seeks to follow in the footsteps of another ex-Leicester youth Calvin Bassey.

Academy director Zeb Jacobs said: "We are delighted that Johnly has extended his contract at Rangers. It is recognition of his development since joining the club, and his recent experience with the first-team is testament to his hard work, focus and dedication.

"It's a long road ahead, with different obstacles and challenges that he needs to overcome, but we are really excited by his potential and look forward to his continuous growth both on and off the pitch."

Ex-Celtic star 'ends' comeback rumours

Former Hoops attacker Ryan Christie has ended speculation over a possible return to Parkhead by signing a new deal at AFC Bournemouth.

Various reports had linked the Scotland international with a potential reunion with Brendan Rodgers back in Glasgow, but the 28-year-old has agreed fresh terms until 2027 with the Premier League club.

Christie, who made 95 appearances for the Hoops and won six major honours between 2015 and 2021, took to social media platform Instagram to express his delight at the contract extension.