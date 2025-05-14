A roundup of the latest news headlines surrounding Rangers and Celtic on Wednesday morning

Champions Celtic face Aberdeen in their penultimate Scottish Premiership clash of the season at Pittodrie this evening, while second-placed Rangers entertain Dundee United at Ibrox.

With the summer window just around the corner, transfer rumours have started to ramp up in recent weeks. Here’s some of the latest headlines surrounding both clubs on Wednesday morning...

Sparta Prague willing to part ways with ex-Rangers target

Rangers lengthy pursuit of former Rapid Bucharest striker Albion Rrahmani ended in defeat last summer when the 6ft 2inch Kosovo international opted for a £4 million move to Sparta Prague instead.

After a positive start, Rrahmani has grown frustrated in the Czech Republic after sliding down the pecking order despite an acceptable return of ten goals and three assists in 34 appearances this term.

And while there has been nothing concrete as of yet, the frontman’s name has reportedly been mentioned in Kosovan social media circle as being back on Rangers transfer radar. According to Czech outlet iSport, Rrahmani could be on the lookout for a new club this summer after being “very close” to joining the Ibrox side.

It’s claimed his time at Sparta has ‘gradually faltered’ having started just four times since February, and will only seek half of the fee they paid for Rrahmani last summer, which could lead the Light Blues to reignite their interest.

Uncertainty remains over the futures of Rangers strike trio Cyriel Dessers, Hamza Igamane and Danilo, with the latter having failed to live up to his price tag throughout his spell in Glasgow.

Former Celtic target drops massive transfer hint

Royal Antwerp striker Michael-Ange Balikwisha is one player to have been heavily linked with a move to Celtic in the last 12 months - and the 23-year-old has dropped a social media hint that has got supporters believing there may be some truth in the transfer talk.

Balikwisha took to Instagram to share photos of himself in action during Antwerp’s 3-0 victory over K.A.A. Gent at the weekend that secured a fifth-place finish in the Belgium top tier.

One Celtic fan account then commented under the post with a green clover emoji followed by a double eye emoji. And Balikwisha sent punters into a frenzy by liking the comment, doing the same with another message under his post which read: “He liked it, Celtic” followed by a soon emoji.

The champions entered into discussions with the player’s representatives last summer, but no deal ever materialised. However, Brendan Rodgers wants to strengthen his attacking options and Balikwisha could fit the criteria he is looking forward.

Speaking earlier this year, the attacker admitted: “Without the injuries I have had this season, I probably wouldn’t be at Antwerp anymore. I suffered a meniscus in the 2024 winter transfer window. And last summer, Celtic, Lille and Lens came knocking and I was out again at a bad time.

“I don’t know whether I will leave this summer. The chairman and Marc Overmars will be in charge of that in the coming weeks. How I end the play-offs will determine a lot. If I continue on this path with the way I am playing, things can go quickly. And if it turns our tomorrow that my Antwerp story is coming to an end, then I hope to sign elsewhere in time, so that I can play a farewell match to the fans.”