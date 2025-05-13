A roundup of the latest news headlines surrounding Rangers and Celtic on Tuesday morning

Celtic and Rangers are both back in Scottish Premiership action this midweek with the champions travelling to the North East to face Aberdeen at Pittodrie and the Light Blues hosting Dundee United at Ibrox.

Both clubs have on eye on the summer transfer window heading into the penultimate round of league fixtures. Here’s some of the latest headlines surrounding both Glasgow giants...

Nicolas Raskin tipped to take over Rangers captain’s armband

Leon Balogun reckons his Rangers team-mate Nicolas Raskin boasts the right credentials to become a future captain of the club - if he’s given more time to “process” his thoughts.

The Belgian midfielder was praised by Barry Ferguson for his latest performance in Sunday’s 4-0 win over Aberdeen, with the interim boss admitting Raskin’s fiery temperament reminds him of himself as a player.

And Balogun is of the belief that he can take over the armband in the near future, stating: “I think he's still young. There's probably still a few things he has to learn, which is only normal, because I mean, I can't look into his mind, but I think that as much as it's enjoyable, it's quite a lot for him to process as well.

“And if you get man of the match pretty much every week, the whole stadium sings your song, it does get you excited sometimes. And maybe you lose track a little bit of things going on around you. But again, it's a process and that's normal. I think a lot of good players have been through that, but he definitely has a lot of qualities. If you just see his energy on the pitch, the way he's trying to demand of players around him, definitely.”

Kyogo Furuhashi to be ‘offloaded’ by French club after four months

Kyogo Furuhashi has endured a nightmare spell in France with Rennes after quitting Celtic in January - but there is a ‘chance’ he could return to Parkhead in the summer following the ACL injury sustained by Jota.

The 30-year-old Japanese striker left club chiefs stunned after his decision to move to the mid-table Ligue 1 side in a deal worth £10 million, but has found himself frozen out of the first-team picture for the past THREE weeks despite being fully fit.

Sacked Argentine boss Jorge Sampaoli - who departed before Kyogo made his debut for the club - dropped a major bombshell in March by revealing he never sanctioned the transfer. He admitted: “The sports director decided to make a transfer window that had nothing to do with what we needed. We preferred to cut the bridges. I could not represent a team which I had not chosen the players in the winter transfer window.”

Furuhashi has been limited to just 113 minutes of game time without finding the net since his mid-season switch. And various reports in Brittany suggest he could be offloaded this summer after just four months after being recalled to the matchday squad at the weekend but remaining an unused substitute in the 2-0 win over OGC Nice.

Kyogo bagged 85 goals across his three-and-a-half years at Celtic Park. New Rennes boss Habib Beye has already admitted the attacker doesn’t fit into his style of play.