Celtic and Rangers are applying the finishing touches to their preparations for Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final tie at Hampden Park.

Ahead of this weekend’s action in Mount Florida, transfer news stories count to rumble away in the background as the summer window edges closer. Here is the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news on Friday, April 28:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rangers ‘to revisit’ Whittaker transfer pursuit

Rangers have reignited their interest in Swansea City winger Morgan Whittaker after falling out of favour at the Welsh club, according to a report from the Daily Record.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ibrox side attempted to land the 22-year-old in the January window, but they had several bids including a £1.8m offer booted out by the EFL Championship outfit who claimed the player wasn’t for sale, despite Whittaker admitting he was keen to make the move north of the border.

Since being recalled from a producitve loan spell at League One promotion hopefuls Plymouth Argyle during the turn of the year, Whittaker’s game time has been limited to substitute appearances under manager Russell Martin and his progress has been closely monitored by the Gers recruitment team.

It is claimed Whittaker has plenty of English suitors as well but the Light Blues are well positioned to make a fresh approach for Beale’s long-term target, with the Londoner’s summer rebuild already in full swing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rangers are set for a busy summer of transfer activity with a number of new players being linked with a move to Govan, while several others are expected to head in the opposite direction.

Celtic ‘scout’ free-scoring AEK Athens frontman

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ange Postecoglou has reportedly sent a Celtic scout to watch prolific AEK Athens forward Levi Garcia in action ahead of a potential summer move.

The Scottish Sun claim the 25-year-old Trinidad and Tobago international was watched during Sunday’s 3-1 win over city rivals Olympiakos, in which he scored from the penalty spot.

Garcia was on target once again in AEK’s 4-0 victory over PAOK last night, takng his goal tally for the season to 19 so far. The left-sided striker, standing at 6ft tall, has also got six assists to his name as his stock continues to rise.

Despite being under contract for another two years in the Greek capital, the former Beitar Jerusalem frontman is viewed as a potential replacement for Israeli wideman Liel Abada who is believed to have turned down a new contract offer amid strong interest from a host of clubs across Europe.

Advertisement

Advertisement