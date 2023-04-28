Rangers predicted starting line-up to face Celtic in Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park.

Michael Beale will know the importance of keeping Rangers season alive and preventing Celtic from securing a potential domestic Treble with the two arch rivals go head-to-head at Hampden Park on Sunday.

The Ibrox side are coming off a bitterly disappointing 2-0 defeat to Aberdeen at Pittodrie last weekend and that is likely to see the Englishman make a couple of alterations to his starting XI when the visit Mount Florida.

Perhaps, the most significant change should come in defence with Connor Goldson backed to overcome a hip injury which has kept him on the sidelines for the last three weeks. His presence in central defence has been missed and fans have since been debating who should be the player selected to partner Goldson next season.

Former Hearts star John Souttar has been plagued by injury but barring his mistake in the previous Glasgow derby which led to Celtic’s third goal, he has been fairly steady in recent games. In contrast, fellow summer signing Ben Davies appeared to be growing in confidence with every match but a number of high-profile mistakes of late have led supporters to question if he is actually a better option.

It would be a major risk for Beale to drop Davies to the bench for the Scottish Cup semi-final this weekend, given he has been a mainstay in the side since the turn of the year. But there’s a strong argument to suggest that Souttar is in better form at present which could see him given the nod.

Elsehwere, winger Ryan Kent is expected to win his fitness battle in time to start on that left-hand side. That could lead Beale to re-shuffle his attacking options, with Todd Cantwell’s versatility moving him across to the right with Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman filling his preferred No.10 role. Should that positional change occur, Fashion Sakala would be the player to drop out.

However, a case can be made that the Zambian international has been a real livewire against Celtic. Here, we predict how Rangers will line-up against the Hoops at the national stadium:

1 . Allan McGregor - GK Hard to see the veteran not starting this match with Beale aiming for continuity.

2 . James Tavernier - RB One of Rangers better performers at Pittodrie and will feel he should’ve scored. Faces little competition at present with Devine not featuring in recent matchday squads.

3 . Connor Goldson - CB Has been ruled out with a hip injury in recent weeks after sustaining the problem in training on the eve of the previous Old Firm clash at Parkhead, but will be desperate to start if fit.

4 . John Souttar - CB A difficult call as to who should partner Goldson next season, but Souttar has looked more convincing than Ben Davies of late and perhaps we could see a new partnership blossom here...