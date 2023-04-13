The news of Ross Wilson’s exit has been warmly received by sections of the Ibrox support after the Rangers Sporting Director completed his move to English Premier League side Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.

Many fans had grown tired of Wilson’s influence at the club with recent protests staged at matches demanding change is enforced. Banners featuring images of Wilson and managing director Stewart Robertson with their faces scored out were displayed on several occasions in recent months, with the words “Time For Change”.

While the Light Blues were quick to highlight the progress made during his three-and-a-half-year tenure in Govan, the vast majority of supporters have deemed his time at the club as a failure.

Rangers fans protest against Stewart Robertson and Ross Wilson at Fir Park in March. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Wilson’s spell at Rangers will be debated for many years to come and with the summer transfer window looming, some fans have questioned if the club really need to employ a Sporting Director moving forward. There have been calls for manager Michael Beale to solely lead the club’s recruitment policy.

Fans reaction:

Mac72: “One paper he’s done a good job. Us winning the league and making the Europa League final, all look good on paper but his recruitment record is spotty at best. Then the contract situations with our best players and lack of long term planning and replacing aging players. The face most here and fans at Southampton are glad to see the back of him speaks volumes.”

SmileyBear: “Too many of his signings are stuck in the stands due to injuries haemorrhaging money for the club and we are still playing a lot of players from the Mark Allen era. Get the manager to pick who we sign then there’s no middle ground on who signed this or that player.”

Sarckybas: “Correct choice from him, I do not agree with the DOF as a position, managers will come and go more often if they cannot build the team (within a budget) that they want. Give Beale a budget and let him build, I think he is a keeper, let him prove or disprove.”

0408thomas: “How many transfer windows he has had to enhance the playing squad since the league cup final starting 11 as there is more than half of them still in starting positions just now. He will not be missed.”

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson, who is wanted by Nottingham Forest, and managing director Stewart Robertson have come under fire from fans. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

CF3Loyal: “Very respectful statement. Probably the first time the club have told us what Ross Wilson was responsible for. This has been a failing and must be corrected if / when his replacement is appointed. We should no longer only have our manager infront of the cameras.”

GrahamDoolan1: “Even if he is replaced, I think with someone else coming in at this stage, we will see Michael Beale lead the summer recruitment drive.”

SlimJim11: “Wilson has clearly failed in every department that’s under him. Transfers - made good money and wasted every penny of it on signings and pay offs to failed management teams. Medical department - this has been nothing shrt of amateurish and is clearly not fit for purpose. Scouting department - basically non-existent, we either go for players that he has some connections with or we have faced. Hiring managers - Gio was a complete flop. Also appointing Beale with no experience of track record is lazy at best. Player contracts - to let high value players run down their contracts and having no value to sell is beyond a joke.”

FacelessRanger: “Good riddance, what a mess you have left behind!”

