10 potential candidates to replace Ross Wilson as Rangers sporting director ahead of summer transfer window overhaul
The 39-year-old officially left his Ibrox post on Wednesday in favour of a return south of the border.
Rangers will undoubtedly have no shortage of applicants for their vacant sporting director role, which remains one of the most deliberated jobs in football.
The Ibrox club will be keeping their options open as they seek a replacement for Ross Wilson who left his role on Wednesday after accepting an offer from Premier League club Nottingham Forest to become their chief football officer.
With Light Blues boss Michael Beale facing a huge summer squad overhaul, the Govan outfit will know they must aim to close the gap on Premiership leaders and city rivals Celtic by wrestling the title away from Ange Postecoglou’s side next season.
Before that, Rangers have a must-win Scottish Cup semi-final encounter against the Hoops at Hampden Park to contend with later this month in their bid to avoid ending the season without silverware.
Some fans have debated on social media if the club require a Sporting Director going forward after Wilson’s three-and-a-half-year tenure was littered with few highs and plenty of lows.
However, if Rangers opt to proceed with the post and begin their search for Wilson’s successor, what type of candidate will the potentially look for and who might be available? We take a look at 10 possible options: