Kieran Tierney pinpoints two key Celtic men ahead of Old Firm Derby at Rangers

Kieran Tierney believes Celtic have the necessary dugout experience to leave Ibrox with all three points on Sunday and cement their place at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic go to Rangers in what looks set to be one of the biggest Old Firm derbies in recent memory, with either side able to end the day in first-place and barely any football left to play before the split. The Bhoys currently sit a point ahead of their weekend hosts but have played a game more.

That Rangers have a game in hand - away at Dundee on Wednesday - puts them in a strong position but Brendan Rodgers boasts an excellent record of 12 wins from 15 Old Firm derbies and Tierney expects that experience to prove crucial come Sunday.

“It promises to be an incredible match,” Tierney told The Sun. “I really hope for a Celtic win, but I know how difficult it is going to Ibrox. It will be even tougher without any fans. But they have done it before — and I’ve got every faith in them.

“Brendan’s a great manager who has a fantastic derby record. He knows what it takes to win at Ibrox. I know how important John Kennedy is. He is an amazing coach. I’ve seen it first-hand.

“He helped me massively — and I know there are numerous other players at Celtic who will say the same. I don’t think the team could have two better people in charge. They will keep the players calm and focused.”

