The second-placed Gers will aim to close the gap on leaders Celtic with a victory over Hibs at Ibrox.

Rangers return to Scottish Premiership duty this weekend as they host Hibernian at Ibrox on Saturday afternoon - with new boss Philippe Clement looking to get his reign off to a winning start.

The Belgian, who was appointed as Michael Beale’s successor on a three-and-a-half year contract on Sunday, adressed the media for the first time this week after meeting the first-team squad and staff behind the scenes.

The former Monaco, Genk and Club Brugge boss spoke about his desire to make Rangers the best team in the league by following his ‘four pillars’ plan to transform the club - technical, tactical, physical & mental. However, Clement conceded he has a lot of work to do to get the Light Blues in to a stronger position to challenge defending champions Celtic for silverware.

First up on that journey is a tasty home encounter against a Hibs side who are undefeated since Nick Montgomery took over the hot seat at Easter Road, winning two and drawing three of his opening give matches in charge.

The sides faced each other on four separate occasions last season, with the Gers coming out on top of three of those meetings. Hibs last tasted victory in Govan back in 2018, when John McGinn and Jamie Maclaren were on target in a 2-1 win.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game.

Where and when will Rangers v Hibernian take place?

The game takes place at Ibrox Stadium on Saturday, October 21st and kick-off is scheduled for 3.00pm UK time.

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

No, unfortunately the game will NOT be broadcast live. However, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW.

Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News later that evening and the following morning. Rangers TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Don Robertson has been appointed as the man in the middle for Saturday’s match. He will be assisted by Graeme Stewart and Craig Ferguson, with Duncan Williams confirmed as the fourth official. Gavin Duncan takes charge of VAR duties, assisted by Gary Hilland.

What is the latest team news?

Rangers will have Todd Cantwell fit and available for selection after the versatile attacker returned to training after a six-week period on the sidelines due to a knee injury. The former Norwich City man has been out of action since sustaining the problem in the closing stages of the Old Firm derby loss to Celtic.

Danilo is also back in full training and was spotted wearing a protective face at the club’s Training Centre on Tuesday. The Brazilian striker is on the comeback trail after fracturing and undergoing surgery on his cheekbone.

It remains unclear whether Ryan Jack, Kieran Dowell, Leon Balogun and Tom Lawrence will be deemed fit enough to make the matchday squad, but winger Rabbi Matondo is sidelined until mid-November with a knee problem.