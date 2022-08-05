All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as both sides look to continue their bright start in the league.

Celtic and Rangers will be hoping to make it two from two this weekend.

The Scottish Premier League season is now underway, and both of Glasgow’s giants got off to winning starts.

Celtic defeated Aberdeen in their opener, while Rangers saw off Livingston away from home.

Though, in Rangers’ case, they do need to get back to winning ways after suffering a 2-0 defeat in their Champions League qualifier during the week.

In the meantime, with the summer transfer window still ongoing, we have rounded up all the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours.

Yilmaz latest

Rangers continue to be linked with Turkish midfielder Kartal Yilmaz, and Pete O’Rourke is backing them to complete a deal.

“They’ve obviously worked with Besiktas to a great deal for the left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, so there’s clearly good relations between the clubs to get that deal over the line,” he told GiveMeSport.

“So, I’m sure ongoing discussions, if they are after the midfielder Yilmaz, that it would make things slightly easier for Rangers.”

Morelos sell-on fee

Rangers will have to give up a chunk of their earnings should Alfredo Morelos leave this summer.

The striker has been linked with a move away from Ibrox this summer, and according to Independiente Medellin chief Daniel Ossa Giraldo, the South American club still hold a sell-on clause.

“With regards to Alfredo Morelos, I can tell you that we still hold a significant percentage of the player’s rights” Giraldo told the Daily Record.

“It is around 14 per cent which will be due to us when he is transferred from Rangers.”

Larsson on the move

Jordan Larsson is now set to complete a move to Schalke after Celtic passed up the opportunity to land him.

Larsson was linked with a move to Celtic Park, given the connection his father Henrik had with the Hoops.