The Light Blues take on newly-promoted Killie for the first time in 18 months at Ibrox.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers will be aiming to bounce back from their Champions League disappointment in Belgium when they play host to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership this weekend.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side suffered a 2-0 defeat to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on Tuesday night in the first leg of their third round qualifying tie.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Van Bronckhorst is expected to make several alterations to his starting line-up for this match, given the importance of next Tuesday’s return leg against the Belgian side.

The Ibrox side will now turn their focus back on to league matters as they play their first competitive home game of the season, following an opening day victory over Livingston in West Lothian.

The Ayrshire outfit travel to Govan for the first time since February 2021 after earning promotion back to the top-flight of Scottish football as Championship winners last season.

Manager Derek McInnes will be looking to take advantage of any fragility still among the Gers ranks after their Champions League dream was left hanging by a thread.

Killie marked their return to the Premiership by securing a dramatic late point against ten-man Dundee United at Rugby Park, with Ash Taylor’s 91st minute thunderbolt cancelling out Dylan Levitt’s first-half opener.

Rangers have won five of their last six encounters with Kilmarnock and have kept a clean sheet on four of those occasions.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Kilmarnock

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Govan

When: Saturday, August 6th – kick-off 3pm (UK time)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, unfortunately the game will not be broadcast live. BBC Radio Scotland will provide coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW.

A pay-per-view option will be available for customers outside of the UK via RangersTV, which can be purchased through the club’s official website,

What are the latest match odds?

RANGERS 2/9 | DRAW 6/1 | KILMARNOCK 10/1

Rangers are strong favourites to make it two wins from their opening two league matches. Fashion Sakala and Alfredo Morelos are 3/1 joint-favourites to score first, with Antonio Colak at 7/2.

*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*

Who are the match officials?

Refereen Kevin Clancy has been selected by the Scottish FA to take charge of the match. He will be assisted by David McGeachie and Graham McNeillie, with Matthew MacDermid named as the fourth official.

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Kilmarnock?

Rangers could be boosted by the return of Alfredo Morelos for the first time since March, while Ryan Kent, Kemar Roofe and John Souttar are all on the comeback trail after suffering injury setback early in the campaign.

Colombian striker Morelos is could be given his first minutes after coming to the end of his rehabillitation programme from a thigh injury which required surgery, while Kent picked up an ankle knock last weekend.

Centre-back Souttar was another player left out of the European trip earlier this week with an unspecified problem and Roofe (calf) is still lacking match fitness.

Rangers winger Ryan Kent has been ruled out of the Champions League qualifier first leg against Union Saint-Gilloise. Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Youngster Alex Lowry is also nearing a return to action after missing the start of the season, while the likes of Charlie McCann and Adam Devine could keep their place in the matchday squad.

Latest signing Ridvan Yilmaz is still getting up to speed but the Turkish defender will hope to add further minutes to his substitute appearance in Belgium.

Kilmarnock have doubts over the participation of goalkeeper Zach Hemming (groin), defender Chris Stokes (hamstring) and midfielder Scott Robinson.