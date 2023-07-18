All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers as the new season draws closer.

Celtic and Rangers are busy preparing for the start of the new Scottish Premiership season.

An interesting campaign awaits for both clubs, with Michael Beale’s new-look Gers squad facing English Premier League side Newcastle United at Ibrox this evening, giving fans their first opportunity to see a host of new signings. Meanwhile, Celtic have touched down in Japan to begin their summer tour of the Far East as they step up their pre-season preparations. Brendan Rodgers’ side face Yokohama F. Marinos tomorrow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We have rounded up all the latest transfer news surrounding both Glasgow clubs on Tuesday, July 18.

Rangers winger set for Turkey transfer

Scott Wright is edging closer to his Rangers exit after the Ibrox club agreed a six-figure transfer fee with Turkish side Pendikspor for the winger.

Scott Wright is closing in on a move from Rangers to the Turkish Super Lig.

The 25-year-old fringe player is expected to join the newly-promoted Super Lig outfit this summer as they look to establish their place in the Turkish top-flight, with the Scottish Sun reporting that a £500,000 fee has been agreed with the Light Blues.

Ex-Aberdeen star Wright has fallen down the pecking order and with Michael Beale eager to trim the overall size of his squad ahead of the new season, an imminent departure would help to free up further wages to sign added new players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wright will follow Parma-bound Antonio Colak through the exit door after two-and-a-half years in Govan and it is claimed he will fly over to Istanbul in the next 24 hours to meet club officials and conclude a deal.

The forward joined the Gers in January 2021 from the Dons for £175,000 and has made 51 appearances, scoring five goals including in the 2-0 victory over Hearts in the 2022 Scottish Cup Final.

Celtic ‘agree terms’ for South Korea midfielder

Busan IPark midfielder Hyeok-kyu Kwon is poised to join Celtic on a long-term deal after agreeing terms with the Scottish champions.

According to well-respected Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph, a fee in the region of £850,000 has been reached for the South Korea Under-23 international after club officials opened talks over a potential move at the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Predominantly a defensive midfielder, the Hoops have been tracking the 22-year-old for a number of months and he is expected to join fellow countryman Yang Hyun-Jun in linking up with the squad during their tour of Japan in the coming days.