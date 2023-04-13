Ross Wilson has left his role as Rangers sporting director to take up a similar position with English Premier League side Nottingham Forest after both clubs agreed a compensation deal.

The 39-year-old, who departs with immediate effect, took over the Ibrox post from Mark Allen in October 2019 and oversaw the club’s top-flight title success in 2021, their Scottish Cup triumph and run to the Europa League Final in Seville last season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Wilson has been the centre of criticism amid unrest among sections of the Gers support who were unhappy with the club’s recruitment policy last summer. Rangers made SEVEN signings ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, with only striker Antonio Colak and Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman proving to be success stories.

Forest - battling to retain their place in the Premier League - confirmed the appointment of Wilson as their new chief football officer on Wednesday night after turning to the Scotsman following their decision to part ways with previous sporting director Filippo Giraldi after only six months in post earlier this week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A statement released on their social media platforms said: “Nottingham Forest have appointed former Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson as the club’s chief football officer following the departure of sporting director, Filippo Giraldi. Wilson joins The Reds with immediate effect, following three and a half years with Rangers.

“During his tenure north of the broder, Rangers won their first league title in 10 years when they lifted the trophy in the 2020/21 season. They went on to win the Scottish Cup and reached the final of the UEFA Europa league the following year.

“In his 18-year career in the industry Wilson has held senior football leadership positons at Southampton, Huddersfeld, Watford and Falkirk.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rangers posted a statement, highlighting the progress made during Wilson’s tenure. It read: “The women’s first-team has been professionalised and fully integrated within the football department under Ross’ stewardship.

Ross Wilson has paid tribute to the work done by Steven Gerrard. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“This has seen them win their first ever SWPL title and, this season, lift the Sky Sports Cup. Ross has overseen the development of the Rangers Training Centre into a truly elite facility, now comparable to many top European clubs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Rangers now has a fully operational player trading model, and under Ross’ guidance, the club’s transfer fee record was broken twice with the sales of Nathan Patterson and Calvin Bassey.”

Speaking after completing his move down south, Wilson thanked the Rangers playing squad and fans for their support and wishes the club all the best for the future.

He said: “I would like to thank the players, led superbly by captain James Tavernier, and the manager Michael Beale, as well as all those who have come before them in the three and a half years I have spent at Rangers.

“I would like to thank Douglas Park, Stewart Robertson and the Board for their support. I wish John Bennett - a true Rangers man - a successful chairmanship. This is a great club, and there are so many reasons for Rangers to face the decades ahead with optimism and pride. Thank you for your support. I wish everyone associated with Rangers nothing but the best for the future.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wilson departs Rangers with the club sitting 12 points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership and facing a crucial Scottish Cup semi-final in a bid to avoid a trophy-less season.