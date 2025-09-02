Rangers now head into the international break aided by two more signings.

Kevin Thelwell hopes Rangers have raided Everton for a top bracket striker - as they add experience at the back.

The Light Blues had a frantic summer shopping period in the former Everton and Wolves man’s first window in the sporting director role. Backed by new owners 49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh, Rangers were not shy in backing head coach Russell Martin, spending £8m and rising to £10m with add-ons for Everton striker Youssef Chermiti on deadline day.

David Cornelius meanwhile has signed on loan from Marseille, a defender with vast international experience with Canada. Thelwell has provided his take on both deals, hoping Chermiti can blossom at Rangers after initially bringing him to the UK from Sporting Lisbon, while defensive reinforcement is greatly welcomed.

Kevin Thelwell on Rangers transfer deadline day business

Thelwell said: “I am delighted to welcome Youssef to Rangers. I know his character well from our time at Everton, and I’ve always been impressed by his attitude, professionalism, and hunger to improve.

“We believe he can develop into a top striker here, and we’re confident that Rangers is the right place for him to take that next step. We’re all excited about what he can bring to the club over the coming years.”

“Derek is a player we have tracked during his time in Ligue 1 and we feel his defensive and leadership abilities will enhance what we already have in the building. Being capped 35 times for your nation is no mean feat and we feel that experience at both international, as well as club level, will only help the group continue to grow.”

Russell Martin on Rangers vs Celtic

Signings come amid a difficult start to Martin’s era, having not won a Premiership game in four attempts, and being embarrassed 9-1 on aggregate by Club Brugge in Champions League qualifying. They drew 0-0 with Celtic on Sunday in a game of little quality on either side.

The head coach told Rangers TV post match: “I am disappointed we didn’t win but I liked so much of the performance. Everything that we were questioned on outside of the group, and also, we questioned with each other inside, the desire to defend, to run, to match your runner, to be aggressive to try and outfight and dominate our opponent, there was so much of that and we need to live there all the time.

“That is the acceptable level to be at this football club in terms of intensity, togetherness and spirit. We asked for that and we spoke about the importance of that. They showed today how hard they want to work for each other, for us, for the fans so we need to live here all the time. Then there are moments we have to be a bit more composed with the ball, we can definitely be a bit better with the ball. We had a lot of time spent in their final third and in their territory that we should make more of but it is really difficult to have big composure when you are so front footed and so aggressive, so I am pleased with the team, and I am proud of them.”